Back-to-School Fashion Trends

By Sruja Peruka

Trendsetter Team

It is now time to start going through stores to find the perfect back-to-school outfits. First impressions are important. I don’t blame you!

Since 2020, popular fashion trends of the past have been repopulating the internet. There’s an upside to this; achieving a certain look from the 2000s, for example, simply requires stealing your parent’s or older siblings’ old clothes, and thrifting can be a great way to find vintage clothes in an eco-friendly way.

You’ll likely find more popular items in your local thrift stores than in department stores nowadays.

Here are a few trends you can recreate for the incoming school year!

Chunky dad/uncle sneakers

Photo: New Balance 530 /New Balance Website

Laced-up sneakers have been the go-to choice for most teenagers going back-to-school shopping with popular brands such as Vans or Converse. But with recent vintage trends, brands like Fila or New Balance have seen increased demand for their older models that were once popular among dads, hence the name. They go with anything you wear, especially if you get them in neutral colors like black or white.

Jorts

BDG Denim Longline Board Shorts Urban Outfitters

This 90’s trend rose into the internet’s hands in 2021 and continued to be popular among all ages and genders. Styled with crop tops or baggy shirts, accompanied by a pair of chunky headphones to complete a clean look. Don’t worry about being in the dress code with these!

Jerseys

Tyler the Creator Photo: Terma, SL/ BACKGRID

With teams returning on the field, you can still rep your favorite team but not limit how good you look while doing it! Jorts or booty shorts, straight edge or flare jeans, or mini or midi skirts can pair a jersey of any color or size (most commonly baggy) well. Even if you’re not a huge sports fan, don’t shy away from trying out this look with your finest sneakers. Don’t feel pressured to answer the sports nerds’ questions to justify wearing the jersey. Just avoid them if you can.

Cable knit sweater vests

Seen by celebrities like Tyler the Creator, over-the-head cable knit sweater vests have been popular for their clean and “academic” look. In 2020, the “Dark Academia” trend took over for its sophisticated look and aesthetic but has now transitioned to everyday looks. You could wear them in the heat or the incoming fall season layered with a long or short sleeve shirt.

Baby Tees & Cargo Pants

Men’s outdoor cargo pants lightweight Photo: Amazon

The little shirts and big pants duo can go a long way for the school year without worrying about being “basic.” The 2000s and 90s were the time to wear cargo pants topped with a baby tee, and they’ve made their comeback! Baby tees seem like you stole them from your younger siblings’ closets to look cool, but they are very fashionable among teens and loved for their cute designs and phrases to add a unique touch. At the same time, cargo pants are beloved for their infinite pockets and comfort. Perfect for the school day to keep your belongings and still look stylish.

Color Schemes

Glitter Dont Be Jealous Baby Tee Photo: Forever 21

Certain aesthetics like grunge (revolving around the mid-80s punk era) or Barbie core (originating from the Mattel Barbie brand and the recent Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig)

These aesthetics require clothing pieces that fit a certain color palette. Some popular color schemes include green in shades of emerald or lime with beige and a classic Black and White.

Even if you don’t have the time to think about specific clothing pieces, you could also consider what color schemes fit your skin tones. But to find what colors are best for you, look for colors that stand out with your skin by examining your veins. Here is a helpful guide to finding the colors that will suit you.

But in the end, despite the popular trends, be sure to dress for yourself and wear whatever makes you feel comfortable and true to yourself! Happy Back-to-School!

Sixteen-year-old Sruja Peruka’s journey to Texas Metro News began with her passion for cinema.