Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tennessee Radio Station Owner Faces Threat of FCC Complaint for ‘On-Air Racism’ After Calling White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ‘Buckwheat’; He Won’t Back Down

Published

Delk Kennedy, left, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, right
Delk Kennedy, left, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, right (Photos: Twitter/@notcapnamerica)

By Nicole Duncan-Smith

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has faced a targeted attack from the owner of a conservative radio station.

During a broadcast, the owner, Delk Kennedy, resorted to racially offensive language by referring to Jean-Pierre, a Black woman, as “Buckwheat.”

Delk Kennedy, left, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, right (Photos: Twitter/@notcapnamerica)

This derogatory term drew widespread condemnation from those who believe such incidents contribute to the perception of certain factions within the GOP as being associated with racism.

Kennedy, who hosts the show “3 Dudes with a View” on WKOM 101.7 FM and owns the station, ridiculed Jean-Pierre by referencing the name of a Black character from the 1930s series “The Little Rascals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While discussing how the government should impede access to gender-affirming care and how Democrats are pushing legislation to expose children to conversations about gender identity, he hurled out inaccurate claims about Jean-Pierre and President Joe Biden.

“President Biden has come — both he and Buckwheat Jean-Pierre have come out and in favor of a national law, allowing minors without the consent of their parents to have gender changing procedures,” Kennedy stated, according to The Advocate.

“And in some cases,” Kennedy added, “states have enacted laws —California, places like that — where if a child wants gender-changing surgery and the parents won’t consent, the child can be removed from the home as abused and neglected, placed in foster care, and be given the gender changing procedures.”

This was not the only time he referred to her as “Buckwheat,” calling her that when he spoke about the administration sending resources to Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s interesting to me is that Jen Psaki, the former White House [Press Secretary], she had Jean-Pierre Buckwheat’s job before she came out just a year or two ago, saying that cluster bombs were a war crime. And guess what Joe Biden did last week? He sent cluster bombs to Ukraine,” he barked.

The public was outraged.

One Twitter user said, “WOW! And then they wonder why we keep calling them racists.”

“Somebody explain to me why calling her Buckwheat is acceptable?” another tweeted.

Some people have called for people to report him to the FCC to file a complaint about him engaging in “on-air racism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Maury Holler, James Evan Dallas, the Maury County Democrats Chairperson, called on Kennedy to apologize for his comments at the Democratic Party meeting.

Kennedy got wind of the pushback and addressed it on his show.

One of his co-hosts said to him, “Apparently, you calling her Buckwheat just really set these white folks off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There we go, Buckwheat, Buckwheat, Buckwheat,” Kennedy continued. “Actually, that’s a compliment to Karine Jean-Pierre.”

This is not the first time Jean-Pierre has been referred to as the “Our Gang” staple. Many have ridiculed her, calling her Buckwheat since 2022.

After Kennedy’s remark, one person tweeted, “Otay”! Now that is an astute observation. But she is more of an Affirmative Action Kewpie Doll. Only problem ‘Buckwheat’ had his [crap]Together and she doesn’t.”

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre

News

‘She Said a Whole Bunch of Nothing’: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Seemingly Stumbles to Answer When Pressed About Reparations

By Niko Mann  White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre seemed to dance around with her words while answering reporter April Ryan’s questions about President Joe...

June 17, 2023
Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre

News

Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Passage of Florida’s Abortion Ban

Today, Florida’s Republican supermajority-controlled legislature sent an extreme and dangerous new abortion ban to Governor DeSantis’s desk for signature.

April 15, 2023
Black Press Week Black Press Week

News

Black Press Week

NNPA Publishers at the White House with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during Black Press Week 2023. publishers visited with Madam Secretary in her office...

March 19, 2023
WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre

News

Pres. Biden is currently experiencing mild Covid symptoms, says WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha hold a press conference to update President Biden’s condition...

July 23, 2022
Advertisement