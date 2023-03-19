NNPA Publishers at the White House with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during Black Press Week 2023. publishers visited with Madam Secretary in her office and discussed issues of concern, including Washington statehood, the President’s budget, HBCUs and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Cheryl's World
As we celebrate the 196th anniversary of the Black Press, I am taking this opportunity to share most of my remarks from the 2022...
News
"Let's keep the Black Press where it belongs, in our hearts and lives as our struggle for equality and fairness continues." - Dr. John...
Arts & Entertainment
Black Press: Continuing a Legacy –10 year Anniversary Cheryl Thompson Morton of the Black Media Initiative
News
by Marc H. Morial “Ron DeSantis has clearly demonstrated that he wants to dictate whose story does and doesn’t belong. He wants to control what...