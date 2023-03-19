Connect with us

Photo Credit: Erica P. Loewe/White House

NNPA Publishers at the White House with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during Black Press Week 2023. publishers visited with Madam Secretary in her office and discussed issues of concern, including Washington statehood, the President’s budget, HBCUs and more.

Cheryl's World

MY TRUTH: Black Press Love

As we celebrate the 196th anniversary of the Black Press, I am taking this opportunity to share most of my remarks from the 2022...

4 days ago
Dr. John E. Warren Dr. John E. Warren

News

Celebrating 196 Years of The Black Press

"Let's keep the Black Press where it belongs, in our hearts and lives as our struggle for equality and fairness continues." - Dr. John...

6 days ago
Cheryl Thompson Cheryl Thompson

Arts & Entertainment

Black Press: Continuing A Legacy

Black Press: Continuing a Legacy –10 year Anniversary Cheryl Thompson Morton of the Black Media Initiative

February 18, 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

News

TO BE EQUAL: DeSantis’ Path to the White House Cuts Through Swamp of White Supremacy

by Marc H. Morial “Ron DeSantis has clearly demonstrated that he wants to dictate whose story does and doesn’t belong. He wants to control what...

February 12, 2023
