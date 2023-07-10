Brittney Griner Records 25th Career Dunk

In the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Footprint Center, Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner recorded her 18th career regular season dunk [25th career including postseason (2) and All-Star Games (5)]. It was her first dunk of the season, first since returning to the Mercury and first overall since October 13, 2021 during Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.