The Athletic Staff

Aces close out Liberty, claim second straight title.

The Las Vegas Aces captured their second consecutive WNBA title Wednesday, rallying to defeat the New York Liberty 70-69 on the road in Game 4. Two-time MVP A’ja Wilson led all scorers with 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Las Vegas is the first team to win back-to-back WNBA titles since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-2002.