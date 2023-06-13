Texas Democratic Party to Hold Rural Candidate Recruitment Events in East Texas and West Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Democratic Party is hosting rural candidate recruitment events in Tyler and Lubbock in July, with additional dates and locations to follow.

The events, which will be in partnership with local allied organizations, will help the TDP advance toward its goal of having Democratic candidates in every legislative and congressional district in 2024.

“When we at the Texas Democratic Party say we’re going to compete from Amarillo to Zapata, we mean it,” said Texas Democratic Party Political Director Ryan Garcia. “We’re hitting the road this summer to meet with potential candidates in rural areas of the state to make sure every Texan will have Democratic choices on their ballots come 2024, and, more importantly, so no part of the state will have to default to electing Republican politicians whose narrow agenda would defund public schools while defending the likes of Ken Paxton.”

At the events, attendees and prospective candidates can expect:

Discussions with elected Texas Democrats about the day-to-day of campaigning and life on the trail

Keynote presentations on how to win as an underdog candidate and life as an elected representative

Networking with elected officials and other prospective candidates

Party staff and leadership on-hand to go over hands-on Party support including help with voter data, messaging, GOTV, and more.

East Texas Rural Candidate Recruitment Event

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 (exact timing TBA)

Where: St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701

Participant RSVP: Click here

West Texas Rural Candidate Recruitment Event

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 (exact timing TBA)

Where: Science Spectrum Auditorium, 2579 S Loop 289 #250, Lubbock, TX 79423

Participant RSVP: Click here

These events will be in partnership with the East Texas Democratic Caucus, Non-Urban Rural Outreach, Blue Horizon Texas, Texas Democratic County Chairs Association, Texas Democratic Women of the South Plains, and the West Texas Coalition of Democrats.