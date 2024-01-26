Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Meeting Barriers: Dallas Documenters Take Notes, Offer Tips on Public Meetings

Seniors have a great risk of being abused and neglected when it comes to housing, according to the Coalition for Aging LGBT

Published

By David Silva
Program Coordinator
Dallas Documenters

David Silva
David Silva at a recent Dallas Documenters training. Photo courtesy of Dallas Documenters.

When we launched the Dallas Documenters program in Spring 2023, our intention was to train and pay residents to attend public meetings like any other resident would and to break down access barriers. Documenter programs are nationwide, and we knew we would very quickly find issues accessing public meetings.

Although the Freedom of Information Act and the Texas Public Information Act ensure the public access to government information, our incoming Documenters had varying degrees of discomfort with understanding and engaging in with our local civic process.

The Documenters found that Dallas government entities rely on their websites to post and update meeting notices, date, location info, agendas, and live streams a majority of meetings. However, we found discrepancies in all this information.

What we’ve learned in the last several months is that public meetings in Dallas do provide avenues for residents to be informed and stay engaged. However, even as we trained Documenters and had them attend several meetings, they encountered recurring barriers and inconveniences that could make civic engagement less accessible for residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most local government agencies provide live streams of their meetings. However, Documenters have found the quality of these streams to be inconsistent. Speakers are often not easily identifiable and can’t even be clearly heard.”

— Dallas Documenters

For example, the City of Dallas utilizes Legistar, a software to manage a legislative process and used by dozens of cities, to manage its public meetings information as far as next year. but these meetings can often be rescheduled, relocated or canceled since they haven’t been officially “posted.” Their Posted Public Meeting website is more accurate but lacks access to supplemental materials and information. These two sites aren’t always updated with the same information, creating confusion about a meeting.

There have been rare cases where an agenda is missing or blank before a meeting without it being updated on both sites and sometimes meetings are canceled without consistent updates.

Most local government agencies provide live streams of their meetings. However, Documenters have found the quality of these streams to be inconsistent. Speakers are often not easily identifiable and can’t even be clearly heard.

Entities also often use unique video conferencing applications that may make it difficult for tech-savvy users to access. Some provide a separate livestream channel on their website but are inconsistent about what meetings are or aren’t available through these channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest issue for public meetings across the board are inconsistent availability of archived meetings and supplemental material.

Dallas Documenters training event via Dallas Documenters.

Many Documenters, just like many residents, go into meetings with a need for context on agenda items. Local media provides some of that, but not all meetings are covered.

Government agencies now provide archives of previous meetings, and previous meeting minutes have been available for the public.

However, local government organizations consistently struggle to provide archives of some of their meetings in an appropriate time frame, if at all. Sometimes “smaller” meetings will never end up on their archive sites, with no consistency as to what meetings should or shouldn’t be expected to be available.

Furthermore, most government agencies struggle to provide timely and consistent supplemental agenda material to the public, information that’s especially crucial when agenda items are vague. Some boards and committees include their supplemental material before the meeting, some do not provide it until several days or weeks after, and some don’t provide it at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of our work, the notes we take are accessible to the public and as part of our sponsor the Dallas Free Press, meeting briefs with those notes are also available to the public. 

We’re working to make access easier and have provided helpful links to commonly accessed city and county sites. As always, we’re looking for volunteers to help document meetings and make Dallas a more equitable and accessible place.

Tips for staying connected to public meetings:

  1. Get context for a meeting when available: utilize their websites but also Google the committee or agenda items to see if they’ve been written about by local news media.
  2. Be patient with yourself when navigating websites: they’re not the most user-friendly and information can often be duplicated. You may need to search specific things multiple times to find something.
  3. Read agendas beforehand: agendas should be available three days before the meeting, many are available before. 
  4. Search for archives: Archival videos and past agendas, especially of briefings or workshops, can provide more context about items being voted on. Many major items are talked about over several meetings before being voted on.
  5. Familiarize yourself with members of a board or committee: try to attend at least one meeting in person to better understand the roles, people involved and who represents you.
  6. Test the live stream link: this may be an issue on your end or the site itself.
  7. Don’t be afraid to reach out to city staff for questions: email board members or city staff about questions you have or material you would like to access.
  8. It may be helpful to choose a meeting or set of meetings to focus on: meetings can be different, and understanding the context and the way the meetings flow will allow you to feel more comfortable when asking questions, following pieces of legislation, and participating in public speaking.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Our Housing Terms Glossary offers explanations of commonly used tersm. Our Housing Terms Glossary offers explanations of commonly used tersm.

News

Dallas Media Collaborative seeks solutions, explanations

By Joanna CattanachProgram Coordinator Dallas Media Collaborative Understanding categories and definitions regarding affordable housing can be difficult. That’s why the Dallas Media Collaborative, a...

2 days ago

Arts & Entertainment

Kwanzaa Comes Alive In Frisco

Event celebrates culture and support for businesses By Eva D. ColemanLifestyle & Culture Editor Culture met opportunity at the Kwanzaa & African Celebration at...

December 29, 2023

Local News

MARK CUBAN HEROES BASKETBALL CENTER TO HOST CENTER TABLE WINTER HARVEST FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENT MONDAY (DEC. 18) FROM 9-11 A.M.

Free and open to the public, the holiday extravaganza will provide food boxes to 500 families plus festivities including a reindeer, stilt walker, roller-skating costumed...

December 17, 2023
Vogel Vogel

News

Vogel Hosts Ninth Annual Family-Friendly Day 1 DFW Celebration on New Year’s Day

The event will feature day-long entertainment, interactive kids’ activities and a neon glow dance party with Emerald City Band

December 7, 2023
Advertisement