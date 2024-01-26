Meeting Barriers: Dallas Documenters Take Notes, Offer Tips on Public Meetings

By David Silva

Program Coordinator

Dallas Documenters

David Silva at a recent Dallas Documenters training. Photo courtesy of Dallas Documenters.

When we launched the Dallas Documenters program in Spring 2023, our intention was to train and pay residents to attend public meetings like any other resident would and to break down access barriers. Documenter programs are nationwide, and we knew we would very quickly find issues accessing public meetings.

Although the Freedom of Information Act and the Texas Public Information Act ensure the public access to government information, our incoming Documenters had varying degrees of discomfort with understanding and engaging in with our local civic process.

The Documenters found that Dallas government entities rely on their websites to post and update meeting notices, date, location info, agendas, and live streams a majority of meetings. However, we found discrepancies in all this information.

What we’ve learned in the last several months is that public meetings in Dallas do provide avenues for residents to be informed and stay engaged. However, even as we trained Documenters and had them attend several meetings, they encountered recurring barriers and inconveniences that could make civic engagement less accessible for residents.

“Most local government agencies provide live streams of their meetings. However, Documenters have found the quality of these streams to be inconsistent. Speakers are often not easily identifiable and can’t even be clearly heard.” — Dallas Documenters

For example, the City of Dallas utilizes Legistar, a software to manage a legislative process and used by dozens of cities, to manage its public meetings information as far as next year. but these meetings can often be rescheduled, relocated or canceled since they haven’t been officially “posted.” Their Posted Public Meeting website is more accurate but lacks access to supplemental materials and information. These two sites aren’t always updated with the same information, creating confusion about a meeting.

There have been rare cases where an agenda is missing or blank before a meeting without it being updated on both sites and sometimes meetings are canceled without consistent updates.

Most local government agencies provide live streams of their meetings. However, Documenters have found the quality of these streams to be inconsistent. Speakers are often not easily identifiable and can’t even be clearly heard.

Entities also often use unique video conferencing applications that may make it difficult for tech-savvy users to access. Some provide a separate livestream channel on their website but are inconsistent about what meetings are or aren’t available through these channels.

The biggest issue for public meetings across the board are inconsistent availability of archived meetings and supplemental material.

Dallas Documenters training event via Dallas Documenters.

Many Documenters, just like many residents, go into meetings with a need for context on agenda items. Local media provides some of that, but not all meetings are covered.

Government agencies now provide archives of previous meetings, and previous meeting minutes have been available for the public.

However, local government organizations consistently struggle to provide archives of some of their meetings in an appropriate time frame, if at all. Sometimes “smaller” meetings will never end up on their archive sites, with no consistency as to what meetings should or shouldn’t be expected to be available.

Furthermore, most government agencies struggle to provide timely and consistent supplemental agenda material to the public, information that’s especially crucial when agenda items are vague. Some boards and committees include their supplemental material before the meeting, some do not provide it until several days or weeks after, and some don’t provide it at all.

As part of our work, the notes we take are accessible to the public and as part of our sponsor the Dallas Free Press, meeting briefs with those notes are also available to the public.

We’re working to make access easier and have provided helpful links to commonly accessed city and county sites. As always, we’re looking for volunteers to help document meetings and make Dallas a more equitable and accessible place.

Tips for staying connected to public meetings: