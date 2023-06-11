Areas in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus

Dallas – Mosquito samples in Dallas have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. Weather permitting, the area(s) described below are scheduled for mosquito control spraying between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night from Monday, June 12 to Tuesday, June 13.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 2700 block of Scottsbluff Drive (75228): Larry Drive on the north, Ashdown Drive on the west, Michael Lane on the east, and John West Road on the south.

The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 10100 block of Church Road (75238): Ferndale Road on the north, Dove Trail Circle on the west, Vistadale Drive on the east, and Walnut Hill Lane on the south.

While the Environmental Protection Agency approves the insecticide for treatment, residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors. People inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass through, and the spray is no longer visible. People who are out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them. Residents who come into contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect.

Protection against mosquito bites

Dallas residents are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activity during the evening and nighttime hours. Residents who are outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use a mosquito repellent.

Prevent mosquito breeding

Residents should eliminate standing water to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of West Nile Virus. Breeding places for mosquitoes include swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys and clogged rain gutters and French drains. Eliminate standing water promptly, as mosquitoes can grow from egg to adult in as little as seven days. Dallas residents may receive free mosquito dunks at Code Compliance Services District Offices while supplies last.

Code District Offices:

3112 Canton St. (Code Administration)

7901 Goforth Rd. (North Central, North East)

2721 Municipal St. (South East)

320 East Jefferson Blvd. (Central/South Central)

4230 W. Illinois Ave. (South West)

9803 Harry Hines Blvd. (North West)

To report standing water or mosquito problems Dallas residents should call 3-1-1. To be added to the City of Dallas Do Not Spray list contact 3-1-1. For additional information on mosquito control, visit www.dallascitynews.net/fightthebite.