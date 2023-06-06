Annie Brown

Annie Thelma Richard Camp Brown was born on Tuesday, February 12, 1935, in Adairsville, Georgia to Sammy Richard and Elese Johnson Richard. She was the youngest of their 5 children. Their children were Sammy, Jr. (Sonnie), Henry, Joseph (Joe), and Raymond (Billy).

On December 12, 1949, Annie wed Dave Thomas Camp, Sr. They originally lived in Cedartown, Georgia where their union produced five children: Dave Jr., Deborah, Kerry, Barry, and Susan. Deborah’s life was brief, and she went on to be with the Lord just five months after her birth.

In 1960, Annie and Dave relocated to Dallas, Texas where she continued her education by earning her GED and attending courses at Mountain View Community College. Annie had many different occupations throughout her life. From her time as a laundress and nursing assistant to her time as a maintenance worker, Annie always went above and beyond for her clients and coworkers. She was firm in her belief that the best way to serve customers was with honesty and directness. Following her retirement from the City of Dallas in 1988, she and three other former City of Dallas employees (Sheila Jefferson, Garen Hewit, and Jossie Thomas) founded Clean City Janitorial Services, where she eventually became President. They cleaned a wide variety of commercial buildings as part of their contract with the city of Dallas. After retiring from Clean City, she worked for TimeMed Labeling Systems, Inc., and purchase Barretts Lounge, before her eventual retirement from both.

Annie was raised Methodist but attended both Baptist and Methodist congregations. Due to her devotion to the Lord, she brought up her children at Judea Baptist Church and True Vine Missionary Baptist. She also attended Cedar Crest CME with her second husband, Donald E. Brown. Finally, she attended First CME and Pathway of Life Church until her health failed.

Annie was predeceased by her father and mother, her husbands, Dave Thomas Camp, Sr and Donald Brown, her siblings, Sammy Jr., Henry, Joseph, and Raymond, as well as her son and daughter, Dave Thomas Camp, Jr. and Deborah Elese Camp. She is survived by her children, Kerry Dwight (Mary) Camp, Barry Camp, and Susan Elaine Camp Harris; her sister, Ola Mae Richards; her grandchildren, Corey DeShawn (Shira) Hopper, Broderick (Shay) Williams, LaKesha DeShun Camp (Dehner) Raynor, Antwaun Devonn Hayes, Marques Thomas (Nicole) Camp, Sr, Sheena Elese Harris, Shanette Nichole Harris, Jennifer Elise Camp (Lawrence) Scott, Philip Jon Earl, and Deion LaVert Camp; her 17 great-grandchildren; her 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a large number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

