In Memoriam: Robert Earl Doyle

June 12, 1953 – May 23, 2023

Robert Earl Doyle was born June 12, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio, the second child of 9 children born to Harold & Barbara Doyle. As a child he attend Stephen Howell Elementary School and completed his education at Thomas Edison Vocational School.

As a young man Robert moved from Ohio to Texas to pursue a new life. Through-out his life Robert was a self-employed and maintained a career managing various contracted projects and jobs. For many years, he was faithful member of Warren Avenue Christian Church where he was a member of the choir, until his health failed him. And, he remained in Texas until his passing.

Robert leaves behind his lovely wife Marilyn Renia, two step-daughters Courtney Gipson and Ashley Scruggs, two sisters Barbara Wallace & Dorothy Rouser (Copeland) both of Cleveland, Ohio, one brother William Doyle (Cleveland, Ohio), 1 aunt Carol Jones (Detroit, Michigan), 1 uncle John White (Cleveland, Ohio), 7 nieces & 2 nephews and 7 grand-children. Proceeding Robert in death is his loving parents, Harold & Barbara Doyle, 1 son Mario Abernathy, 5 brothers Thurl, John, Calvin, Tyrone & Bobby.

