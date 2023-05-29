Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

In Memoriam: Robert Earl Doyle

June 12, 1953 – May 23, 2023

Published

June 12, 1953 – May 23, 2023

Robert Earl Doyle was born June 12, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio,  the second child of 9 children born to Harold & Barbara Doyle. As a child he attend Stephen Howell Elementary School and completed his education at  Thomas Edison Vocational School.  

As a young man Robert moved from Ohio to Texas to pursue a new life.   Through-out his life Robert was a self-employed and maintained a career managing various contracted projects and jobs.  For many years, he was  faithful member of Warren Avenue Christian Church where he was a member of the choir, until his health failed him. And, he remained in Texas until his passing.

Robert leaves behind his lovely wife Marilyn Renia, two step-daughters Courtney Gipson and Ashley Scruggs, two sisters Barbara Wallace & Dorothy Rouser (Copeland) both of Cleveland, Ohio, one brother William Doyle  (Cleveland, Ohio), 1 aunt Carol Jones (Detroit, Michigan), 1 uncle John White (Cleveland, Ohio), 7 nieces & 2 nephews and 7 grand-children.    Proceeding Robert in death is his loving parents, Harold & Barbara Doyle, 1 son Mario Abernathy,  5 brothers Thurl, John, Calvin, Tyrone & Bobby.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Obits

Henry Timothy Johnson (February 6, 1944 – May 15, 2023)

Henry Timothy Johnson, 79, of Mesquite, Texas departed this world peacefully on Monday, May 15th, 2023. Henry entered this world on February 2nd, 1944...

2 days ago
Christopher D. Wright Christopher D. Wright

Obits

Christopher D. Wright (July 29, 1970 – May 23, 2023)

Christopher Delaney Wright age 52, readily went to be with the lord on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.  He will truly be missed by all...

2 days ago
Alice Marie Pointer Alice Marie Pointer

Obits

Alice Marie Pointer (June 11, 1936 – May 14, 2023)

Ms. Alice Marie Pointer smiled her first smile on the eleventh day of June in 1936. Mr. Willie King Sr. and Ms. Allie McKinney raised...

2 days ago
Dartha Lorane Gray Dartha Lorane Gray

Obits

In Memoriam: Dartha Lorane Gray

JULY 7, 1931 – MAY 11, 2023

2 days ago
Advertisement