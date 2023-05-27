Plano ISD Teachers Recognized

Ashley Hendrickson, Plano ISD 2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year and Jessica Williams, Plano ISD 2023 Elementary Teacher of the Year

Park Place Lexus recognized Plano Independent School District Teachers of the Year, Jessica Williams and Ashley Hendrickson. Williams, a teacher at Pearson Early Childhood, was named Elementary Teacher of the Year. Hendrickson, a teacher at Clark High School, was recognized as Secondary Teacher of the Year.

The two Plano ISD teachers were offered a Lexus IS or Lexus NX for the summer, a deluxe detail and tank of gas for their vehicles, two tickets to a Texas Rangers game with parking pass and access to the Lexus Lounge which includes all you can eat buffet and cocktails; four passes to the Dallas Arboretum; a $100 gift card to the Shops of Legacy, and a Park Place insulated bag with Park Place swag.

“We have partnered with Plano ISD for many years,” said Chris Brunner, General Manager of Park Place Lexus Plano. “It is an honor to recognize the teachers who are exceptional in their profession and go above and beyond to inspire students. Both teachers and students have experienced a lot of stress the last few years and it feels great to have our team pamper both teachers of the year chosen by Plano ISD.”

Patrick Jaccar, Park Place Lexus New Car Sales Director; Nancy Humphrey, Plano ISD, Board Vice President; Ashley Hendrickson, Plano ISD 2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year; Jessica Williams, Plano ISD 2023 Elementary Teacher of the Year; Dr. Theresa Williams, Plano ISD Superintendent

Park Place Dealerships was founded in 1987 and has been engaged in the community through its support of the arts, medical research, children's advocacy, and education.

