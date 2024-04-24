Connect with us

News

Call for Nominations for Education Hall of Fame

Published

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 Hall of Fame Class of the African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP). The AAEAHP Educators’ Hall of Fame identifies and recognizes educators and others for outstanding contributions to the educational experiences of African Americans in Dallas County. Inductees are historical and contemporary.  

Since 2004, 183 have been inducted into the AAEAHP Hall of Fame and 38 special awards have been presented recognizing outstanding members of the community.

Components of the organization include the Educators’ Hall of Fame, oral history collection, archives and history collections, scholarships for students majoring in education, Sankofa Children’s Center at the African American Museum, and development of a digital interactive wall. 

Nominations may be submitted via U.S. Mail or online from AAEAHP website. The deadline to submit a nomination is Monday, July 15, 2024. Nominations must be postmarked by that date to be considered for the 2025 Hall of Fame. Mail to P.O. Box 411091, Dallas, TX 75241. Nomination forms may be downloaded from or submitted online at our website:  www.aaeahp.org

For more information, visit www.aaeahp.org, or contact Loretta Simon at  loretta.simon@yahoo.com or call 214.697.2813.

