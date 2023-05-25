SEPTEMBER 22, 1946 – MAY 11, 2023

Sheila Carol Butler, age 76, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Sheila was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Daniel and Vivian Brown on September 22, 1946. She was raised in a loving extended family, which included her maternal great grandmother, Bettie Mebane. At an early age, Sheila united with the Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained a faithful, dedicated member for over 70 years. Her service to God was visible in almost every facet of the church. She served as a Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher for the Beginners Department, Vacation Bible School Teacher, Arts & Crafts Teacher, Usher, Evangelistic Team, Food Bank Ministry, Annual Christmas Angel Tree, AWANA Wednesday Night Teacher, and the Women’s Ministry.

She received recognition as the Youth Department Teacher of the Year in 2011 and the Woman of the Year in 2017.

Sheila’s family has worshipped at Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church for four generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheila matriculated through Fort Worth Independent School District and graduated from the historic I.M. Terrell High School in 1964. After graduation, she attended Los Angeles Community College and Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth. In 1967, she married Marshall Butler, Jr., and to this union, two children were born, Shawnette M. Gilliam and Min. Christon K. Butler. The two remained a faithful and devoted couple until Marshall’s passing in 2003.

Sheila worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years until her retirement in 2004. After her retirement, she devoted her time to her five grandchildren. She did not miss an opportunity to attend their events, where she would always be in the crowd beaming with pride and joy. Her church and immediate and extended families will greatly miss Sheila’s presence for her unselfish and loving spirit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore & Vivian Walker, and Daniel Brown, Sr., her beloved husband, Marshall Butler, Jr., Godsister Pamela Patterson, Godfather Curtis Savannah.

She leaves those who will cherish her memory: Daughter, Shawnette M. Gilliam (Manuel); Son, Rev. Christon K. Butler (Dr. Jae Simpson-Butler); Aunt, Mary Ellen Craig & Family; Brothers, Daniel Brown, Jr., Keith Brown, and Alfred Brown; Sister, Felecia Brown.

Grandchildren, Harrison Smith, Phillip Johnson, Brandon Johnson, PFC Christopher Johnson, and Cristian Butler; Godchildren, Bufford Warren, Jr., Kobby Warren, Rev. George Battle III, Yolanda Battle, Ayanna Green, and Troy Roberts, Jr. Special family members: Godmother, Mrs. Virgie Savannah, Godsister, Debra Chachere (Greg), Godbrothers: Ronald Savannah (Sheila) and Adolphus Patterson. Numerous nieces and nephews and Lifetime friends of over 60 years: Ruby Warren and Earnest Mae Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT