Spotlight Story

Black Business: Blackburn Woolfolk Dermatology

Dr. Daneeque Woolfolk

The name Blackburn is synonymous with skin care in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. Blackburn Woolfolk Dermatology is still doing just that skin care in the community with services that include Medical Dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology, and Surgical Dermatology. Dr. Daneeque Woolfolk, MD, FAAD, and physician assistants Erin Russell, PA-C, and Jamil Waters, PA-C offer complete dermatological care for skin, hair, and nail concerns. They are committed to excellence in skin care through diagnosis, effective treatment, and comprehensive education to achieve and maintain healthy, beautiful skin. Visit the website.

https://www.bwderm.com/, 8200 Brookriver Dr. Suite N705, Dallas 214-630-5256

