In Memoriam: Tenner Lee Anderson

November 2, 1956 — April 27, 2023

Tenner Anderson was born November 02, 1956, to Sallie Anderson and Isaac Anderson Sr. She departed life on April 27, 2023.

She received her education in the Madison Parish School District.

Tenner was preceded in death by her son Jermaine Anderson, mother Sallie Anderson, father Isaac Anderson Sr., sister Naomi Shaw and two special nephews Henry Shaw and Robert Earl Anderson. She leaves to mourn: her children daughters Susie Anderson of Glenn Heights, Tx. and Kizzy Beal of Fort Worth, Tx. sons Michael Anderson, Steven Anderson, Clyde Anderson Sr. all of Dallas, 8 sisters Clarie Moses, Diane Anderson, Jewel Phillips and Angelina Anderson all of Dallas, Tx. Jane Gray of Tallulah, La. Virginia Anderson, Felicia Perkins and Shantelle Washington all of Delhi, La. 3 brothers Isaac Anderson Jr. of Tallulah, La. Curtis Anderson Sr. of Dallas, Charlie Perkins of Delhi, La. and two special daughter in laws Darvella Robinson Anderson, April Cowart , a special son in law who she loved so dearly Lee Beal and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

