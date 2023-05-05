Bobbie L. Lang Hall of FameLuncheon and Induction Ceremony

By Gwendolyn J. Brantley

Special to Texas Metro News

It was an opportunity to salute educators as the African American Education Archives and History Program inducted and enshrined nine outstanding educators at the 2023 Bobbie L. Lang Hall of Fame Luncheon and Induction Ceremony, held recently.

Inductee Alene Baker with Billy Allen Dr. William Lyons presented Brittney C. Johnson the Outstanding Young Educator Award. Scholarship Recipients are Amaria Denae Hubbard, Aujenae Jones, Christian Henry, Crystal Henry, and Rachel Clifton. The Scholarships were presented by Lincoln Butler, Sr., AAEAHP First Vice President. Dr. Alfred L. Roberts and inductee Dr. Lew Blackburn

This year’s honorees were Alene Baker, Dr. Lew Blackburn, S. Dean Hill, Earl A. Jones, Thelma Kelly, William S. Mitchell, Billie Kerl Roberts (deceased) Dr. Juanita Cleaver Simmons and Eugene Young, III; recognized for outstanding contributions to the educational experience of African Americans in Dallas County.

Additionally, Judge Joan Tarpley was presented with the Trailblazer Award and all honorees received proclamations from Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, State Senator Royce West, and State Representatives Yvonne Davis, Toni Rose and Carl Sherman, Sr.

This year’s program was dedicated to three Hall of Famers who transitioned this year: Dr. George Keaton, Jr, Stacy Mosley, and Dr. Claude Williams, Sr. and the Mistress of Ceremonies was Cheryl Smith, Owner and Publisher, Texas Metro News.

Inductee Eugene Young, III with Billy Allen Inductee Earl A. Jones with Dr. Alfred L. Roberts Inductee S. Dean Hill with Billy Allen Inductee William S. Mitchell with Dr. Alfred L. Roberts

The following new students were presented $3,000 scholarships: Amaria Hubbard and Aujenae Jones. Christian Henry, Ariel Hubbard, Crystal Henry, and Rachel Clifton are continuing students and received $1,000. Christian will be a senior in the fall and will graduate a year early and Ariel will be a junior in the fall; Crystal and Rachel will be completing “student teaching” in the fall and will graduate at the end of the fall semester. All the scholarship recipients are education majors with plans to become teachers.

Individuals who contributed to the scholarship program for 2023 are: Shirley Ison Newsome-$1000, Johnnie Brashear-$1,000, Robert Ward $500-Book Scholarship, and Brian and Jordan Newsome $500-Book Scholarship. Future scholarships to be given in the name of Billie Kerl Roberts: Donors are Shirley Ison Newsome and Dr. and Mrs. Earnest Harrison.

Dr. Beverly Brooks accepted for her sister, Billie Kerl Roberts. Student Performers, La’Raya Hudson and Camden Anthony from Booker T. Washington HSPVA performed a musical tribute to the honorees. Dr. Andrea Hilburn. AAEAHP Second Vice President presented Judge Joan Tarpley the Trailblazer Award. Inductee Thelma Kelly with Billy Allen Inductee Dr. Juanita Simmons

The Outstanding Young Educator’s Award was presented to Brittney C. Johnson, a teacher at James Madison High School.

The efforts of AAEAHP volunteers have resulted in 175 individuals being inducted into the AAEAHP Hall of Fame. A permanent pictorial exhibition of inductees (2004-2023) is in the Helen Giddings Solarium in the African American Museum in historic Fair Park.

