Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

THE AUSTIN ALERT

Published

SB 133: Prohibiting Restraints on Students 10 Years and Younger

Interacting with scholars from IDEA School of Dallas. Very thought-provoking questions.

Last week, the Texas Senate passed S.B. 133, written by Senator Royce West. During the 2021-2022 school year, there were over 35,000 incidents of student restraint, with more than 4,000 of those incidents involving peace officers or school resource officers. While this is a decrease from the 2018-2019 school year, the data still shows a concerning trend. Students as young as five years old are being restrained for minor infractions, with approximately 50% of all restraints occurring in grades 1-4. Additionally, approximately 91% of the cases occurring involving restraints on students with disabilities, despite them comprising less than 10% of all students.

Talking to DeSoto and Duncanville educator who visited Austin with Raise Your Hand Texas.

S.B. 133 is a bill that aims to amend the Education Code to prohibit the physical restraint or use of chemical irritants on students under 10 years old, by school security personnel and peace officers, except in cases were the student poses a risk of harm to themselves or others. This legislation aims to keep children and peace officers safe from physical and emotional trauma in the classroom and prevent students from being criminalized early in life. This rule would apply on school property or at a school-sponsored or school-related event.

By regulating the use of restraints, schools will be able to provide safer environments, especially considering the dangers and significance of restraints.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

News

Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy Mesquite West – Plano

Dallas, TX. — “We have suffered a tremendous loss,” Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy Superintendent Mrs. Staci Weaver said Monday, May 1, 2023, about the...

3 days ago
Mark Melton Mark Melton

News

EVICTED UNJUSTLY? Go to court and take an attorney with you!

By Ayesha Hana ShajiTexas Metro News Team Attorney Mark Melton, co-founder of the Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center (DEAC), said the eviction crisis is brutal...

April 27, 2023
Harry Belafonte Harry Belafonte

Obits

Remembering Harry Belafonte

Great human beings who understand their journey, from the time of their birth on the planet, waste no time in their sojourn.

April 26, 2023
Bobby Henry Bobby Henry

News

I don’t know how else to say this other than to just say it.

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr. ​Marilyn Batista, General Counselor for Broward County Public Schools needs to go. ​In fact, Batista should never have been...

April 16, 2023
Advertisement