Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy Mesquite West – Plano

Dallas, TX. — “We have suffered a tremendous loss,” Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy Superintendent Mrs. Staci Weaver said Monday, May 1, 2023, about the unexpected death of Mesquite West high school Principal Javier Chaparro.

Mr. Chaparro was diagnosed with an aggressive illness. He was hospitalized and passed away shortly after.

Superintendent Weaver said “the school community is in shock.”

Mr. Chaparro had been the high school principal at Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy for the past 6 years. He previously was a principal at Seagoville Middle School in Dallas ISD. Mr. Chaparro was a truly dedicated leader who was very humble and passionate. He instilled ethics and values into his scholars and made sure they were productive citizens of the community.

He was a leader who had an immense impact and reach in the school and greater community. He will be greatly missed by the students and the staff here at Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time of loss.

Grief counselors and other support personnel will be available to assist students and staff.

The district will provide further details as they become available.