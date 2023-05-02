Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy Mesquite West – Plano

Published

Mrs. Staci Weaver

Dallas, TX. — “We have suffered a tremendous loss,” Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy Superintendent Mrs. Staci Weaver said Monday, May 1, 2023, about the unexpected death of Mesquite West high school Principal Javier Chaparro.

Mr. Chaparro was diagnosed with an aggressive illness. He was hospitalized and passed away shortly after.

Superintendent Weaver said “the school community is in shock.”

Mr. Chaparro had been the high school principal at Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy for the past 6 years. He previously was a principal at Seagoville Middle School in Dallas ISD. Mr. Chaparro was a truly dedicated leader who was very humble and passionate. He instilled ethics and values into his scholars and made sure they were productive citizens of the community.

He was a leader who had an immense impact and reach in the school and greater community. He will be greatly missed by the students and the staff here at Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time of loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grief counselors and other support personnel will be available to assist students and staff.

The district will provide further details as they become available.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Mark Melton Mark Melton

News

EVICTED UNJUSTLY? Go to court and take an attorney with you!

By Ayesha Hana ShajiTexas Metro News Team Attorney Mark Melton, co-founder of the Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center (DEAC), said the eviction crisis is brutal...

5 days ago
Harry Belafonte Harry Belafonte

Obits

Remembering Harry Belafonte

Great human beings who understand their journey, from the time of their birth on the planet, waste no time in their sojourn.

6 days ago
Dorothy B. Porter Dorothy B. Porter

News

OPINION: Let’s address the epidemic of erasing Black existence

By Wayne J. DawkinsNABJ Black News & Views While I took part last month in a workshop among fellow academics focused on the Black-owned...

April 16, 2023
George E. Barbour George E. Barbour

News

George E. Barbour, pioneering journalist who covered Selma March, dies at 96

Former Courier City Editor; first Black KDKA Radio reporter

April 12, 2023
Advertisement