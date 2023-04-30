Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

In Memoriam: Tyrone Andrews Sr.

Published

August 21, 1940 – April 14, 2023

Tyrone Andrews was born on August 21, 1940 to Willie James Andrews and Everitt Andrews in Marshall, TX. He attended Cannan and Pemberton High School.

In 1961 he married Jeanette Johnson and to this union four children was born.

Tyrone passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2023.

He was preceded in death by two children: Carol A. Andrews and Carl Andrews.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyrone is survived by his wife Jeanette; (2) children: Tyrone Jr. & Cynthia Andrews; (5) grandchildren: Javan, Justin, Jamel, Tempest & Tempton; (6) great grandchildren: Makyla, Jacori, Jayceon, Ayden, Elijah & Jayln; a special niece: Gwen Burley; (2) sisters; (1) brother; (2) extended children & grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Ola Mae Hunter Ola Mae Hunter

Obits

Ola Mae Hunter (1929 – 2023)

Ola Mae Brown was born in Hillsboro, Texas to Lawyer Berry Brown and Ethel (Garrett) Brown on April 10, 1929. She was the oldest...

10 hours ago
Ja'Den Blake Moblin Ja'Den Blake Moblin

Obits

Ja’Den Blake Moblin (October 9, 2002 – April 17, 2023)

Ja’Den Blake Moblin, 20, of Fort Worth, passed away on 04/18/2023 in Ft. Worth, Texas. Ja’Den was born at Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth...

10 hours ago
Gloria Faye Harper Lett Gloria Faye Harper Lett

Obits

Gloria Faye Harper Lett (1938 – 2023)

The Song of a Lifetime Gloria Faye Harper was born on June 14, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Corine and McNoble Harper.  Both...

10 hours ago
Braelyn Edwards Braelyn Edwards

Obits

In Memoriam: Braelyn Edwards

January 21, 2010 – April 11, 2023 Braelynn Elijah Edwards also known as “Noodle” was born January 21, 2010 in Dallas, TX to Jessica...

2 days ago
Advertisement