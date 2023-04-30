In Memoriam: Tyrone Andrews Sr.

August 21, 1940 – April 14, 2023

Tyrone Andrews was born on August 21, 1940 to Willie James Andrews and Everitt Andrews in Marshall, TX. He attended Cannan and Pemberton High School.

In 1961 he married Jeanette Johnson and to this union four children was born.

Tyrone passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2023.

He was preceded in death by two children: Carol A. Andrews and Carl Andrews.

Tyrone is survived by his wife Jeanette; (2) children: Tyrone Jr. & Cynthia Andrews; (5) grandchildren: Javan, Justin, Jamel, Tempest & Tempton; (6) great grandchildren: Makyla, Jacori, Jayceon, Ayden, Elijah & Jayln; a special niece: Gwen Burley; (2) sisters; (1) brother; (2) extended children & grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.