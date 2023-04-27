Connect with us

News

Ride DART for Free to Vote in the May 6 Election

Published

Ride DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations for the May 6 election. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, GoLink, the Dallas Streetcar, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

Customers need to show a valid voter registration card to ride for free on the day of the election. GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE23 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the DART GoPass app on May 6. You can learn more at dart.org/vote.

How to Find a Voting Location

Click the link for your county to find information about the election and a convenient voting location.

Plan Your Trip on DART to a Voting Location

Riders who need customized trip planning can map out their ride with the “Plan” tool in the free GoPass app or use the Trip Planner on DART.org. DART Customer Service can also assist at 214-979-1111.

If you plan your trip directly in Google Maps, enter the voting location as your destination and choose the Transit option (train icon) to get travel directions using DART.

