Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Study looks at depression and causes

Published

By Ayesha Hana Shaji
Texas Metro News Team

A new study by Cleary et al., Polygenic Risk and Social Support in Predicting Depression Under Stress, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry sheds light on the complex concession between nature and nurture in relation to the risk of depression.

April is Stress Awareness Month, a time to focus on the impact of stress and ways to manage it. 

The study suggests that individuals with a high genetic risk for depression may be more sensitive to changes in their social environment, both positive and negative.

By using two groups of people who experienced significant life stress, 1,011 first-year medical interns and 435 recently widowed individuals, researchers assessed their depressive symptoms and social support levels before and after the stressor. They also calculated their polygenic risk scores (PRS) for major depressive disorder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results showed that those with a high PRS for depression were more likely to experience increased depressive symptoms in response to changes in their social support. 

Depressive symptom scores increased by 126% after the start of internship in the interns and by 34% after widowing for the recent widows. 

However, the study also found that individuals with a high genetic risk for depression may benefit more from nurturing social environments. This suggests that social support may be an important protective factor for those who are at risk for depression.

As Stress Awareness Month is observed it is crucial to recognize the impact of stress on mental health and take steps to manage it, including building strong social support networks. The study shows the importance of not only social support, but also considering genetic factors as well when assessing depression risk and choosing interventions. 

To read more about the study, click here. If you or someone you know may be in need of mental health care, click here

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Stomach Is In Trouble Stomach Is In Trouble

Health & Fitness

9 Early Signs That Your Stomach Is In Trouble

By Karen Heslop The digestive system can be a little complicated so it’s not surprising that even a slight change in your diet can...

4 days ago
Teresa Michelle Beene Teresa Michelle Beene

Health & Fitness

Outdoor Workouts You and Your Body Will Love

By Jaleesa Robinson Working out can be challenging for most and it’s not necessarily the workout itself that’s challenging. It’s the getting up to...

5 days ago
extremely rare condition extremely rare condition

Health & Fitness

Commotio cordis: NFL player’s collapse spotlights rare heart phenomenon

Mark Link, M.D.Internal Medicine – Cardiology Seeing NFL player Damar Hamlin collapse and go into cardiac arrest on “Monday Night Football” was frightening for...

February 14, 2023
Many women Many women

Health & Fitness

Women shouldn’t ignore or minimize chest pain – or other heart attack symptoms

Rina Mauricio, M.D.Internal Medicine – Cardiology “Ihave chest pain.” This statement should flag health care providers to evaluate a patient for a possible heart...

February 2, 2023
Advertisement