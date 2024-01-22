Johns Hopkins Medicine employees and students speak out on rebuke of Dr. Sherita Golden

Dr. Sherita Hill Golden serves as the chief diversity officer for Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM). The institution’s students and employees have sent a letter of disappointment to JHM leadership after the institution repudiated Golden’s definition of “privilege” in a monthly newsletter. / Photo Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Medicine

By Megan Sayles

AFRO Business Writer

Employees and students at Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM) have sent a letter to President Kevin W. Sowers and Dean Theodore L. DeWeese expressing their disappointment over the institution’s response to its chief diversity officer’s definition of “privilege” in a monthly newsletter shared with the school community.

In the January issue of JHM’s “Diversity Digest,” Dr. Sherita Hill Golden defined “privilege” as a “set of unearned benefits given to people who are in a specific social group.” She went on to list White people, males, Christians, heterosexuals and English-speaking people –among others– as part of those social groups.

JHM’s leadership renounced this language, saying the definition ran counter to its values and commitment to serving everyone equally.

“The January edition of the monthly newsletter from the Johns Hopkins Medicine Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity used language that contradicts the values of Johns Hopkins as an institution,” wrote a JHM spokesperson in an email to the AFRO. “Dr. Sherita Golden, Johns Hopkins Medicine’s chief diversity officer, has sincerely acknowledged this mistake and retracted the language used in the message.”

According to the open letter, students and employees believe this retraction was provoked by pushback from individuals external to the JHM community who claimed that the definition was discriminatory.

An account on X (formerly known as Twitter), titled “End Wokeness,” posted a screenshot of the newsletter on Jan. 10, drawing a number of negative comments about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and demands for Golden to be fired. Tesla Motors CEO and X owner Elon Musk quoted the post, writing “This must end,” in reference to the newsletter. Conservative-leaning tabloid the Daily Mail referred to the newsletter as a “diversity hit list.”

“The pushback about the article was not part of a commitment to building an inclusive and fair community at Hopkins. Rather it was part of a strategic effort to disseminate disinformation about the importance of ensuring diversity, equity, and inclusion at institutions of higher learning,” wrote JHM students and employees in the letter.

They continued, taking issue with those responding to Golden’s statements with the line that “not all White men have privilege.” They clarified that Golden did not claim all or only White men have privilege– but that there are certain unearned privileges that accompany White and male identities.

“Surely discussions about privilege can be challenging. The word is easily misinterpreted or taken to mean that people who benefit from systems of advantage are immoral or unworthy,” wrote JHM students and employees.

“However, it is important for our institution to respond to assaults on our commitment to DEI with courage and conviction. In the face of bad-faith attacks, Johns Hopkins Medicine and Johns Hopkins University must state clearly, loudly and proudly that we value diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Megan Sayles is a Report For America Corps member.