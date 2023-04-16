3 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Ignore Small Cuts

Sometimes you may see a small cut that appears randomly on your body and think nothing of it. Unless it burns, you try not to pay attention to it because not only do you not know how it got there but you also may feel as though it will be fine. But just because a cut is small, doesn’t mean that it should be left unattended. Even the smallest cut needs treatment and this is because germs and illnesses can get into your body through that minuscule cut.

Why Even The Smallest Cut Can Be Serious

Sometimes people look at small cuts as something to write off or give no attention to and this could be very dangerous for many reasons. Reason one is that a small cut can get infected if it’s not treated properly. Yes, even small cuts get infected if they aren’t treated the way they need to be.

Another reason why even the smallest cut can be serious is because it can hurt just like a larger cut. Have you ever gotten a paper cut? Sometimes those burn very badly and not taking care of them can cause you to be in pain longer than you need to be.

The smallest cut can also be serious because it’s an open wound. Once you have an open wound, the best thing to do is to treat it and this is because you can catch germs and other illnesses like hepatitis C with an open wound.

What Hepatitis C Can Do To Your Body

Hepatitis C is an infection that causes inflammation in the liver and, in some cases, can lead to liver damage. The way this virus spreads is through contaminated blood.

For example, if you have a small open cut on your hand and you hold hands with someone who also has a small open cut that hasn’t been treated but this person has Hep C, you’ve just put yourself in a position to contract the virus through something as simple as holding hands. The issue is that both of you have open wounds that have been untreated.

Once hepatitis C is contracted, it slowly affects your body because there are usually no symptoms at first. Chronic hepatitis C is known as a silent infection. Once the infection starts to show symptoms, you’ll begin to experience fatigue, poor appetite, bleeding and bruising easily, itchy skin, dark-colored urine, weight loss, swelling in the legs, and more.

What Happens If It Goes Untreated

If hepatitis C goes untreated, it can cause many complications in the future. Not only will you begin to experience the symptoms that were stated earlier, but you will also begin to have complications with your liver.

As you know, Hepatitis C causes inflammation in the liver and untreated Hep C can cause chronic liver damage. Once your liver is

damaged, scarring of the liver can occur. If Hep C goes untreated for years, you are also at risk of developing liver cancer and/or liver failure due to cirrhosis (scarring of the liver).

Here’s How To Properly Clean Your Cuts

To properly clean your cuts, the first thing you want to do is clean the area by disinfecting it. Disinfecting the area will help clean any germs and bacteria that may have developed or migrated to the cut.

The next thing you want to do is apply a type of healing ointment to the area. This will help with the closing of the wound over time.

Then, you want to bandage the area so the wound can properly heal and be protected from germs and bacteria. When it’s time to change the bandage, complete these steps until the wound is fully healed. Making sure you clean and protect all your cuts and wounds is important, even if they’re small.