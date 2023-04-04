By Derrick Lane

Many people are realizing the importance of drinking water on a daily basis. Physicians usually recommend that you drink at least 64 ounces of water every day. However, what you may not realize are the many health benefits that come from drinking your water warm or mildly hot.

Drinking hot water offers a myriad of health benefits. Did you realize drinking hot water offers anti-aging benefits for your skin, helps ease pain, and can be used as a natural way to detoxify your body?

Let’s delve deeper to uncover 7 benefits of drinking hot water that can improve your health:



1. Anti-aging for skin

When you drink water, we know that it is a natural way to remove toxins from your body, which helps your skin recuperate quicker. Dehydration is one of the most common reasons our skin loses elasticity. But, if you drink warm water, this helps your skin even more.

Daily, your skin comes in contact with germs and free radicals. Drinking warm water can help your skin’s cells repair quicker, in addition to improving your skin’s elasticity and appearance. I’m unsure about you, but I’m willing to drink hot water over buying another anti-aging product. It’s less costly and more effective!

2. Improves digestion

The Mayo Clinic facilitated some research on the impact of drinking cold water after you eat a meal. They found that when a meal was consumed with cold water, the oils found in the food the participants digested hardened.

This was relevant because this is one of the causes of intestinal cancer. But, when food was consumed with warmer water, this same reaction did not occur with the oils. The warm water was actually an aid in helping with the digestion and movement of the food through the system.

3. Relieves congestion

The worse part of a sore throat or nasal congestion is the pain associated with swallowing and the discomfort associated with feeling congested. Swallowing something cold can make the process of staying hydrated difficult.

4. Body detoxification

Lots of times when you think of going through a detox you usually head to your local health food store to explore options and specific detox kits. But, drinking warm water is an alternate way to get that detox.

According to the American Liver Foundation, your body temperature will rise and this will cause you to sweat, which is a sign that toxins are being eliminated from your body. All of this happens just by drinking warm water.

5. Eases menstrual cramping

Being on my period is always challenging because of the premenstrual symptoms that occur along with my menstrual cycle. But, what is even worse is the cramping I feel. I am always looking for natural remedies versus taking medication to soothe my cramps.

Here is how you can use something that has worked for me when I have my menstrual cycle. Instead of reaching for cold water, drink warm water. It helps loosen your abdominal muscles responsible for the cramping, decreasing your cramps and spasms.

6. Helps with constipation

If you are having some difficulty with being regular and are experiencing constipation, hot water can help with your digestion. Drinking warmer water helps with dehydration, which causes your intestines to accumulate stools that cause constipation.

According to studies done by the Digestive Disease Associates of York County, drinking warm water helps make you regular.

And here is another helpful hint. If you have not eaten yet and you drink warm water first before eating, it helps with getting rid of remnants of food that may be left in your system. This is another way to help you get your digestive process going in the right direction.

7. Stimulates hair growth

Dehydration and dry hair is often the culprit of breakage and an inability to get your hair to grow longer and healthier. By drinking warm water, you are helping your roots by giving them the hydration they need to be healthy. Warm water helps activate your roots and decreases dehydration of your hair, which ends up helping your hair grow.

Now that you know the health benefits of drinking warm water, what’s stopping you? You have nothing to lose and so much to gain regarding improving your health, alleviating pain, aiding your digestive system, and helping to improve your skin. Drink up!