Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health & Fitness

Nails & HIV: Is Your Nail Salon Using Protection?

Published

By Derrick Lane

When getting a much-needed mani or pedi, usually the only things to worry about are a long wait or your favorite color being out of stock. Unfortunately, some potential dangers may also be lurking in the salon that aren’t so pretty. In 2014, a 22-year-old Brazilian woman may have contracted HIV – simply by getting her nails done.

The woman was diagnosed with advanced HIV, but she didn’t participate in any of the most common risk factors. She never had sex, surgery, a blood transfusion or any tattoos or piercings. Her unique case was published in the journal AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses.

Ten years before her diagnosis, the woman remembered sharing nail instruments with her cousin who was a manicurist. The cousin was later diagnosed with HIV. The two women had very similar strains of the virus.

According to U.S. News & World Report, about 75 percent of salons in the U.S. don’t follow state protocol for disinfection, leaving you at risk of serious infections, like HIV or hepatitis C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contracting HIV in a nail salon is a possibility, according to experts. “Any sharp instrument could theoretically carry this risk,” Dr. Ronald Hershow, an infectious disease expert at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health, who has studied HIV in women told Yahoo Health.

The skin around nails is extremely sensitive and when doing manicures and pedicures Dr. Hershow explains, “they use metal instruments and files, and there might be blood or blood-derived body fluids, like the oozy material that comes out of a skin lesion. If you’re filing a cuticle and get a little blood on the file, then use it on a person, there would be some risk, yes.”

This, of course, makes businesses that offer piercings, acupuncture and tattooing also potential sites for risk. According to HIV experts, instruments that can penetrate the skin or become contaminated with blood should be sterilized or thrown away after ONE use. These include:

  • Razors, cuticle scissors and tweezers
  • Ear piercing devices
  • Needles used for hair removal (electrolysis), acupuncture and tattooing

Salons are high-traffic areas and there’s no way you can control who will be there before you or after you.

However, you can do your due diligence to make sure that your salon and manicurist are providing quality services that minimize health risks. Here are a few things you can do to protect yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ask about the disinfection practices.

Most salons will have UV sterilizers displayed for their customers’ peace of mind, but you may be shocked to find out that these may be just for show! Many salons have fake “blue light toasters” that offer nothing more than the depiction of sterilization.

For guaranteed sterilization, ask your tech to soak tools and cleanse bowls and stations in a barbicide bath. This blue solution has proven to be effective in killing tuberculosis, hepatitis B and hepatitis C and HIV-1.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Eczema Blisters Eczema Blisters

Health & Fitness

Managing Eczema Blisters: Your Guide to Prevention and Treatment

By Cara Jones Dealing with eczema can be challenging, especially when blisters make an appearance. Eczema blisters, also known as dyshidrotic eczema, can cause discomfort...

3 days ago
Californians Californians

Health & Fitness

Many Americans Can’t Afford to Stay Healthy

By Breanna Reeves Last month, Kairis Joy Colter-Chiaji’s 26-year-old daughter lost her father to cancer. He decided not to get treatment because he was uninsured....

4 days ago
World Health Organization World Health Organization

Health & Fitness

Scientists race to understand highly mutated coronavirus variant spotted in four countries, including the US

By Brenda Goodman A highly mutated new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 has countries on alert as scientists scramble to understand how...

5 days ago

Health & Fitness

Breastfeeding Positions: Have You Tried Them All?

 By Dominique Lambright Breastfeeding may be challenging! Since nursing is natural, many women believe it would be easy. Mama and baby should know how to...

6 days ago
Advertisement