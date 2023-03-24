Ernest Hicks Jr.

A longtime Marshall, Texas resident passed away at 95 on March 12, 2023, peacefully in his home with his wife, Hazel Hicks, by his side. Ernest was born on February 9, 1928, in Carthage, Texas, to the parents of Ernest Hicks Sr. and Earbener Jones Hicks. He grew up in Marshall alongside his two older brothers, Horace and Albert, attending church services throughout his childhood and receiving an education in the Marshall Independent School District.

In his young adulthood, he ventured to Sacramento, CA, marrying Rosye “Pat” Roberts in the 1940s; together, they had four children: Ernestine, Marilynne, Pamela, and Gregory Hicks. He later met and married the love of his life, Hazel Davis, on June 5, 1954, in Carson, NV. They returned to Marshall, Texas, in the 1970s to care for Ernest’s parents and family businesses, continuing the Hicks family legacy by running the town grocery store.

Ernest was loved, respected, and well-known throughout Marshall. He was regarded as a hard-working individual. He worked as a drywall installer for many years while he and his wife also managed several family businesses, including Hicks Grocery. Hicks Grocery has been more than just a neighborhood market; it has served many generations of families for nearly 80 years. Ernest was passionate about serving the needs of his community; he was best known for providing products and services that kept both families and children happy and coming back for more! His family and friends deeply loved him, as he could be counted on for a good hearty laugh, especially when talking about sports or money.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Hazel Hicks; his children: Marilynne Rollins and Pamela Wiley; grandchildren, Stacia’ Alexander (Trent), Ingrid Wiley, Kim Conner (Todd), Kiedra Clark, Brandi Garcia, Gregory Hicks Jr., Monica Hicks, Terrence Hicks, Tori Hicks Harmon (Terrell), Shelia Palmer (Keith), Melissa Carson (Mickal), Christopher Carson, DeAndre Carson (Tamika), and Demetra Cain; sister-in-law Mamie Page; nephew Michael Hicks and niece Debra Hicks Mills, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Hicks Sr. and Earbener Hicks, siblings Albert Hicks, Horace Hicks, and Mattie Hill, daughter Ernestine Hicks, son Gregory Hicks Sr., grandson David Foster Sr., and great-grandson David Foster Jr.

