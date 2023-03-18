Fredrick Deron Jones (July 26, 1971 – March 8, 2023)

Fredrick Deron Jones was born Monday, July 26, 1971, at Parkland Hospital to the parents of Freddie Jones and Vicky Jones-Armstrong.

Fredrick accepted Christ at a very young at St. John Baptist Church at 1611 Life St. Dallas, Texas, under the leadership of Pastor Alston Jeter. In 1998 he joined Leath Street Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor C.D. Brown at 1831 Canada Dr., Dallas, Texas.

Fredrick started his education at Saint Peter Catholic School, then he began the remainder of his education in the Dallas Independent School District: Erasmo Seguin, Clinton P. Russel, Boude Storey and F.D. Roosevelt High School.

Fredricks memories will be remembered by his parents; Freddie Jones (Pearlie) and Vicky Jones-Armstrong: his son, Jarvis Deron Jones: his daughter. Angel Lavette Washington: grandchildren; Samaria Wells, Clarissa Jenkins, X’Zyriyah Wells and Cornelius Wells Jr.: Aunts; Dora Smith, Artince Booker, Linda Davis, Betty Bradford and Francell Williams: Uncles; Charles Jordan (Terry), Louis Jones, Paul Jones and Cardeen Jones (Cora): three special tightknit cousins; Christopher Davis, Ty G. Jones and Marlon Middleton: and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and Friends, as the mother of Fredrick Deron Jones, I leave Romans 15:13 KJV with you as it reads: Now the God of hope fills you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope through the Power of the Holy Ghost.

