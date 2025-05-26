Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Fort Lauderdale United FC in Road Finale, 1-0

Dallas remains in the thick of the playoff race heading into the final match

Dallas Trinity FC (11-9-7, 40 points) came up short vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC (11-8-8, 41 points) on Saturday night, 1-0. The match, which took place at Beyond Bancard Field, was the club’s final road match of the inaugural campaign. Despite the loss, Dallas remains in the thick of the playoff race heading into the final week of the regular season.

The top four teams in the standings qualify for the postseason. Fort Lauderdale (41 points), Spokane Zephyr FC (41 points), and DTFC (40 points) are in a battle for the final two spots, with just one point separating all three teams. The final weekend of the season will be pivotal.

Dallas and Fort Lauderdale were dead even in total shots (11-11) and shots on target (3-3). Trinity FC won the time of possession battle, 61% to 39%.

DTFC now faces a win-and-in situation for its final match of the season. A win over Carolina Ascent FC on May 31 would punch its ticket to the postseason, which kicks off on June 7.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC sits in fifth place in the USL Super League Standings.

Dallas finishes with a 1-2-1 record vs. FTL in the regular season, previously winning on Nov. 7 (1-0), losing on Dec. 1 (2-1), and drawing on April 19 (1-1).

DTFC concludes their road slate with a 5-7-2 record on the season.

14 players saw action for Dallas against Fort Lauderdale.

Forward Enzi Broussard made her Spring debut, coming on as a sub in the 67th minute.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will return home for its crucial season finale. They’ll take on Carolina Ascent FC (13-5-9, 48 points) on Saturday, May 31, from Cotton Bowl Stadium at 7:00 p.m. CT. All matches stream on Peacock.