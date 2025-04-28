Dallas picks up three points in series sweep

DALLAS (April 26, 2025) – Dallas Trinity FC (11-6-7, 40 points) took care of business versus Lexington SC (4-15-5, 17 points) at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday night, winning 3-1. Dallas remains in second place in the USL Super League standings. The match had an attendance of 4,753.

Dallas broke out to an early lead thanks to forward Tamara Bolt (assisted by midfielder Deborah Abiodun) finding the back of the net in the 5’. The Dallas defense held strong until the 69’, when Lexington found an equalizer. DTFC promptly responded just a minute later as forward Sealey Strawn notched a goal in the 70’. Dallas would seal off the night with yet another goal from forward Allie Thornton, slotting in her eleventh of the season in stoppage time to secure the victory over Lexington and the three points at home.

LIGHTNING START

Forward Tamara Bolt helped Dallas break out to a rapid start scoring her first goal for the club in the fifth minute of play. Bolt has appeared in ten games (seven starts) since being signed on loan from Washington Spirit in February.

SEALEY STRIKES AGAIN

Forward Sealey Strawn scored her third goal of the season in the seventieth minute. The academy product and Prosper native is committed to play collegiately at UNC next year.

ANOTHER ONE FOR ALLIE

Forward Allie Thornton slotted in her eleventh goal of the season in the 90+3’ to seal Dallas’ victory over Lexington. The Arlington native and SMU alum’s eleven goals give her the second most in the league.

NOTABLES

After tonight’s win, Dallas finishes with a 4-0-0 record versus Lexington in the regular season, previously winning on Sep. 13 (6-2), Nov. 9 (3-2) and April 6 (3-0).

13 players saw action for Dallas against Lexington.

DTFC is now 6-2-5 at home this season.

Dallas led Lexington in total shots (22-4) and shots on target (8-1).

COMING UP

Next, Dallas Trinity FC will embark on a three-match road trip. First up, they’ll take on Tampa Bay Sun FC (9-6-9, 36 points) on Saturday, May 3 from Riverfront Stadium at 4:00 p.m. CT. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On tonight’s win over Lexington…

“I think that there are a lot of lessons for us to be learned from this evening. I’m delighted with the result and it keeps us in a very good spot to secure a playoff spot, which is our objective.”

Forward Sealy Strawn

On what the three points secured tonight means going forward…

“It was really important for us. We have four games left, and today in the locker room, the main point was that we needed to win this match. We needed to come away with three points and we did that. I am really proud of that.”