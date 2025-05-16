Aubrey ISD Night at Riders Field

Connect with us

Aubrey Independent School District (ISD) Night at Riders Field in Frisco, TX took place May 15, 2025. The evening featured an honorary first pitch thrown by Aubrey ISD School Board President Jim Milacek and the singing of the National Anthem by the Aubrey High School Choir. It was an evening of fun, food and community as the Frisco RoughRiders took on the Corpus Christi Hooks.

