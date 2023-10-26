Aubrey ISD Names Lone Finalist for Superintendent

Aubrey ISD Lone Finalist for Superintendent Dr. Shannon Saylor

(Aubrey, TX) – The Aubrey Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees unanimously named Dr. Shannon Saylor as the Lone Finalist for Superintendent of Schools.

“We feel very fortunate that someone with Dr. Saylor’s expertise and experience has served our district for 23 years,” Aubrey ISD Board of Trustees President Jim Milacek said. “We’re confident that she’ll do a fantastic job as the leader of Aubrey ISD.”

With 29 years as a public school educator, Dr. Saylor is the current assistant superintendent of human resources and student services and the Title IX coordinator in Aubrey ISD. She began her career as a teacher/coach in Lewisville ISD. In addition to her current role in Aubrey ISD, Dr. Saylor has served as a teacher, head volleyball coach, high school counselor, high school assistant principal and opened Monaco Elementary School as principal. She also held roles as a high school principal in Paradise and Sanger ISDs. Dr. Saylor has also completed advanced training at Harvard University Principal’s Center in Enhancing Instruction in Secondary Schools and An Evolving Vision.

As an assistant superintendent in Aubrey ISD, Dr. Saylor has led the District team in the creation and development of goals and tactics for the strategic plan. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she led the District’s health response, including launching the COVID-19 testing center for district staff and students; including Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) lab certification through the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Dr. Saylor chaired the Calendar, School Health Advisory and District of Innovation committees. She has also led the Safe and Supportive School Program with the lead counselor and chief of police to develop plans for response and intervention to assess risks and threats. Among numerous other accomplishments, Dr. Saylor developed the District’s long range staffing plan based on the demographic report for anticipated fast growth and implementation of new courses, activities and sports.

Former Superintendent Dr. David Belding left Aubrey ISD in September to become superintendent in Midlothian ISD. Deputy Superintendent Terrie McNabb was named acting superintendent with his departure.

“I could not be more proud and excited to congratulate Dr. Saylor for being named Lone Finalist for Aubrey ISD Superintendent,” McNabb said. “I have had the privilege of working alongside her for over 20 years and I can attest to her integrity, professionalism, and commitment to excellence. Dr. Saylor is a Chaparral through and through and her dedication to our families, staff, and students will take Aubrey ISD to the next level.”

Dr. Saylor received a Bachelor’s degree from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, LA; a Master of Education from the University of North Texas in Denton; and a Doctor of Education from Lamar University in Beaumont. She holds Texas Superintendent and Principal Certifications.

“There have been so many great leaders in this district and I am grateful and humbled to be named Lone Finalist,” Dr. Saylor said. “I am thankful to the board of trustees for honoring me with this incredible opportunity. The unwavering support and collaboration among our Aubrey ISD family continues to enrich our students’ lives and I am thankful to be part of this school community.”

Dr. Saylor and her husband Jon, a former volunteer firefighter/EMT who currently works in aerospace manufacturing, have two children: son Jevon and daughter-in-law Heather; daughter Kaia. They have one grandson, Grayson.

The process to select the next superintendent began in September, with input sought from District stakeholders via surveys on what they desired in their next leader. Acting Superintendent Terrie McNabb will continue to lead Aubrey ISD through the 21-day waiting period required by Texas law that begins when a lone finalist for superintendent is announced.

The Aubrey ISD Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the final selection of Dr. Shannon Saylor as Superintendent at a special board meeting in late November.