The NFL Draft Gave Athletes Memories To Last A Lifetime

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.

The NFL Draft was held recently. Let us all not waver and just say with unbridled joy that the NFL knows how to put on a spectacular show.

The glitz and glitter were all in place as the names of the draft choices were called.

I would opine that the marketing of the National Football League never stops. There is always something to capture our attention and imagination.

ADVERTISEMENT

At some point, as fans, we always say “wow” or “that’s great”.

The changes in the production of the NFL Draft have been significant throughout the years. The first NFL Draft was held on February 8, 1936, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to reports, “The draft was a response to the disparity in player acquisition caused by the financial advantages of some teams.”

NFL Operations reported, “That the Philadelphia Eagles who finished last in the 1935 season had the first pick and selected Heisman Trophy winner, Jay Berwanger from the University of Chicago. However, he never played in the NFL, opting for a career in sales instead.”

Salaries during this period were not as generous as they are today thus many players decided on other opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Ward, former quarterback for Florida State University, won the Heisman Trophy in 1993. However, he never played in the NFL. He became a star player in the National Basketball Association with the New York Knicks and played for 11 seasons. Ward is now the new basketball coach at Florida State University.

This year’s National Football League Draft was held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wisconsin.

There were draft parties and festivities held across America. The draft party for the New Orleans Saints was held at Five O Fore+ Entertainment.

We attended this event. The excitement was at an all-time high. Fans were on the edge of their seats with every name called.

During the 3-day draft, there were approximately 250 players drafted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number 1 draft choice was Cam Ward, quarterback from the University of Miami Hurricanes. He was chosen by the Tennessee Titans.

Leading up to this year’s draft, there was a lot of prognostication and speculation that Abdul Carter, linebacker from Penn State University and Shedeur Sanders, quarterback from the University of Colorado might be selected as the number 1 pick.

Abdul Carter was selected in the first round by the New York Giants and Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

We know the story lines and comments about Shedeur Sanders and his rise and fall in this year’s draft. Everyone has been talking about it. Enough said.

The important part of the Sanders story is that he was drafted and now must prove he belongs in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a number 1 draft choice in the NFL doesn’t always mean you will be successful in the league.

JaMarcus Russell (2007) and Courtney Brown (2000) were drafted as number 1 choices yet neither lived up to the expectations that everyone had for them.

In comparison, being a low draft choice doesn’t mean you won’t be successful in the NFL.

Roosevelt Brown, an offensive lineman for the New York Giants, was selected with the 321st overall pick in the 1953 draft. The record shows he had a great career and is a member of the NFL Hall of Fame.

Chris Hanburger, a linebacker for the franchise named the Washington Redskins, now Commanders was drafted with the 245th overall pick in the 1965 draft. He played for 14 seasons and is also in the NFL Hall of Fame

It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. Ryan Succop, Mr. Irrelevant in the 2009 NFL Draft won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mr. Irrelevant in the 2025 NFL Draft was Kobee Minor. Be on the lookout for him.