Kappa Kamp Leadership Program Gears Up for Summer 2025 — Registration Closing Soon* 

The countdown is on! The Kappa Kamp Summer Leadership Program officially transitions from application season to execution as the registration window closes.

With an exciting blend of virtual and in-person experiences planned, it’s time to focus on developing future leaders through meaningful engagement, education, and hands-on activities.

Important Dates

Registration Closes: May 10, 2025

Volunteer Registration Closes:

May 25, 2025 at 5:00 PM

For more information or to register, visit us at https://kappakamp.wixsite.com/kappakamp

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 1996, Kappa Kamp is a transformational summer enrichment experience for youth ages 12-16 focused on building character, leadership, and life skills. Now in its 29th year, the program continues to impact students nationwide through a balanced curriculum of academic exposure and structured recreation.

This year’s program features two components:

– Virtual Learning Session: June 2–6, 2025

In-Person Leadership Experience:

June 8–14, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Location: Paul Quinn College, Dallas, TX

Kampers will be immersed in various STEM-focused programs, leadership workshops, and enrichment activities. The agenda includes health and wellness, sports, recreational outings, field trips, and educational lectures. Every activity challenges, inspires, and empowers participants to grow into socially responsible leaders.

Safety and Supervision

All students and staff will reside in the Trammel S. Crow Living and Learning Center on the campus of Paul Quinn College. The campus is closed to outside visitors and monitored 24/7, ensuring a secure, supervised environment.

According to Kappa Kamp organizers, it isn’t just a camp — it’s a movement,” and they are building leaders, thinkers, and responsible citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT