What Shedeur Sanders told the media after being drafted by Cleveland Browns

By: HBCU Sports

Shedeur Sanders remains confident despite a surprising fall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round on Saturday.

Sanders, once projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick, experienced one of the most surprising draft slides in recent memory.

“I’m favored, I’m blessed,” Sanders told reporters after being drafted. “Besides that, it’s not really anything that changed. The love of the game is still the love of the game. When you get on the field, there wasn’t too much negativity being said. I know I gotta clean up some things in my game for me to be at my best, but that’s what I take each offseason one at a time and fix it”.

Sanders’ fall down the draft board became a significant story, with the NFL world closely watching the Sanders family home as the rounds passed. Despite the disappointment, Sanders remained composed and focused on the opportunity ahead. “Nothing really affected me the last couple of days,” he said. “The main thing, I’m just proving – coach (Kevin) Stefanski and (general manager Andrew) Berry – that they are right. That’s it. They’re right about picking me. I’m a good decision. I’m a good draft pick for them, to be able to come in there and do what I need to do”.

During his initial press conference, Sanders emphasized his readiness to work and his desire to show the Browns and their fans who he truly is. “I know I’m going to fit in perfectly,” Sanders said. “I feel like it’s first getting in, showing respect to the vets, showing them I’m here ready to work. Show the coaches and have them understand, I’m here ready to work. So, they could actually understand the real me. That’s what I’m truly thankful to have, is the opportunity for people to actually see the real me and not be able to see stuff that could be true or not”.

Sanders also addressed the motivation he gained from the unexpected draft outcome. “All this is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances – we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand, we’re on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless”.

Sanders posted a simple message on social media: “Thank you GOD”. His family, including his father Deion Sanders, shared messages of gratitude and faith throughout the weekend.

Despite the shock of his draft position, Sanders is embracing the challenge. “I’m going to show up, handle my responsibilities, and do what I need to do,” he said. “Whatever role I take on, I’m just grateful for the chance, that’s all I can ask. The rest is up to me”.

The Browns, who had already selected another quarterback earlier in the draft, will now have Sanders competing for a spot in a crowded quarterback room. Both head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry expressed confidence in Sanders’ work ethic and potential.