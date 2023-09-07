Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter shine in Colorado debut

By Tolly Carr

Former Jackson State players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter had amazing debuts in their first game at Colorado. Despite being 20 point underdogs, Colorado knocked off no.17 TCU 45-42 on Saturday afternoon. Both players transferred to CU when Deion Sanders accepted the job in December.

Shedeur Sanders led his team down the field for a touchdown on his opening drive for the Buffs and that was just the beginning. Sanders showed the same accuracy he displayed during his time in Jackson, completing 38 of 47 attempts with four touchdowns. But the yardage was a different story. Sanders unleashed for 510 yards against the Horned Frogs in the upset.

“Nobody believed in us, they let names and they let Power Five stuff get to their head, I think this is the highest passing yards I’ve had in my life and I was just at an HBCU you know what I mean, they didn’t believe us, but God did,” Sanders said after the game.

Travis Hunter, who earlier in the summer posted “Heisman loading” on social media, looked every bit the part of a Heisman contender on Saturday. Hunter was dominant on both sides of the ball hauling in 11 catches for 119 yards along with a touchdown saving interception deep in the red zone. Hunter was credited with three tackles in the box score but his shut down defense at cornerback was palpable for those who watched the game.

Shilo Sanders, another JSU transfer led CU in tackles with nine solo and ten total from his safety position.

Former JSU running back Sy’veon Wilkerson was the leading rusher for Colorado with 45 yards, scoring one touchdown and gaining a late first down allowing Colorado to run the clock out.

The fanfare for the Heisman Trophy hasn’t begun in earnest yet but if week one is any indication, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are in the conversation after showing a national television audience they are elite.

Shedeur Sanders credits Hunter in part for his big day.

“I’m practicing against the best corner in the world. My margin of error against him is very small. I can’t miss too far outside, too far inside, because he’s going to make a play,” Sanders said.

Colorado plays at home next weekend against Nebraska.