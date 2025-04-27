Who Is Out of Bounds with Student-Athletes, NIL, and the NCAA?

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is the governing body for college athletics in America. It has a long history, dating back to its inception in March 1906.

This longevity has served the NCAA well. It has provided a template for athletic engagement for athletes, coaches, athletic directors, and presidents.

Membership in the NCAA requires that colleges pay their monetary dues. Championships are played at all three levels: Division I, II, and III.

Some of these championships are held on different college campuses across the country.

At the Division I level, final events are held at neutral sites. For example, the Women’s Final Four basketball games were played at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

It is the highlight of a student-athlete’s career to say they have played in the NCAA. The memories made will last a lifetime. That realization usually comes after your playing days are over. I played in an NCAA regional tennis tournament in New Jersey many years ago.

There is now unprecedented publicity surrounding the NCAA. Television rights have lined the coffers of the NCAA and conferences as well. That is in part why you have seen colleges changing conferences, especially at the Division I level.

For example, the University of Maryland, once in the Atlantic Coast Conference, is now in the Big Ten Conference. The University of Texas, once in the Big 12 Conference, is now a member of the Southeastern Conference.

It is safe to say that these schools have gained much from aligning themselves with other conferences.

Historically, student-athletes only received athletic scholarships until recently. These usually consisted of tuition along with room and board. Some critics long argued that this paradigm was unfair because college athletes were making money for someone else—namely, the colleges and the conferences.

Now, there is a change in what college athletes are receiving.

Many student-athletes are becoming millionaires while still in college. They are being paid to perform and to render their services to the colleges. College sports have taken a turn these days. What turn it has taken depends upon your viewpoint—and maybe your experiences.

While I am a traditionalist, I believe college athletes should be paid.

Let’s be clear: Student-athletes have made money for their colleges and coaches over the years. Coaches’ contracts were tied to the number of wins they recorded—and they still are, along with bonuses.

In a funny yet very serious way, a coach’s livelihood is dependent upon young men and women, many of whom are in their teens.

Duke University’s star basketball player, Cooper Flagg, is eighteen years of age.

The Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy began in 2021, when the NCAA stated that student-athletes could benefit from their NIL.

At present, the NIL train has left the station without a conductor.

Recently, Tennessee quarterback Nico Lamaleava signed an NIL agreement reportedly worth $8 million. He wanted more. Tennessee said no, and according to reports, he signed with UCLA. Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports was the first to report this news.

The transfer portal has now become an athletic expressway to more riches, acclaim, and fame for student-athletes.

Every day, you see college athletes who you thought would stay, leave for “greener” pastures.

Should NIL agreements be regulated in some way?

Craig Robertson, former New Orleans Saints linebacker, believes they should. He said:

Transparency and protection of the student-athletes should be the main priority. The billion-dollar question is how? A lot must be agreed upon over the different conferences and divisions to make it work. A commissioner (separate from the NCAA and presidents) should be in place to help govern the conferences. Players should have a representative and association to help govern NIL from faulty deals and compliance. The college game is at a point where it should mirror the NFL game. It’s time to start getting ready for it.”

What Robertson said makes a lot of sense.