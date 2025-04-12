UConn’s Big Three Lead Way to 12th NCAA Title

By Anthony Council

Correspondent

Texas Metro News

2024-2025 U CONN Roster

In a commanding performance that left no doubt, the UConn Huskies defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship, securing their 12th title since 2016. Head coach Geno Auriemma and the team displayed a perfect blend of teamwork, defensive strength, and a season that embodied UConn’s legacy of excellence.

The victory was propelled by the “big three” of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and freshman Sarah Strong, whose exceptional performances not only sealed the win but also turned the final page of their place in college basketball history.

From the opening tip, it was clear that UConn was fully prepared to dominate. Despite an early three-pointer from South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao, the Huskies quickly responded with an aggressive offense led by Bueckers and Fudd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though UConn struggled from behind the arc, missing their first five three-point attempts, they capitalized on their opportunities inside the paint.

Shooting an impressive 60% from the field in the first quarter, they effectively took advantage of South Carolina’s four turnovers, propelling themselves to a 19-14 lead.

Bueckers, brilliant in her final collegiate game, set the stage with crisp passing and strategic plays. Fudd, having bounced back from a challenging season last year marred by injuries, found her groove early, scoring 17 points in the first half.

Yet the freshmen phenom of Sarah Strong emerged as the standout star, controlling the boards with nine rebounds and proving to be a pivotal presence in the paint. By halftime, UConn held a solid 35-26 lead, firmly establishing its command.

As the second half commenced, UConn continued to seize control. A quick assist to Strong for a tough finish inside pushed the lead even further. The freshman finished with a staggering 24 points and 15 rebounds, setting a new record for the most points scored by a freshman in a title game. Fudd added 11 points in the third quarter, ending the game with 24 points and five assists, while Bueckers rounded out the scoring with 17 points and three assists, fulfilling the dream she envisioned as a high schooler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bueckers’ leadership and experience shone through as she reflected on her journey with the program. After the game, tearfully embracing Coach Auriemma, she expressed her gratitude: “Just gratitude for all that coach has meant to me and how much he’s shaped me into the human and basketball player I am throughout this entire five years.”

For South Carolina, coached by the esteemed Dawn Staley, this game marked a rare championship loss as the game was filled with turnovers and challenging to find a rhythm within the offence, putting her record in championship games to 3-1.

The Gamecocks, seeking their third national championship in four years, could not quite overcome UConn’s relentless defense and rebounding prowess, shooting just 31% from the field in the second quarter.

Despite the disappointment, Staley commended her team’s effort: “Our kids gave it all they had. You can swallow the loss when you understand why it happened. We lost to a very good basketball team.”

UConn’s path to victory was not just about individual brilliance; it highlighted the collective spirit of a team that battled through adversity to reclaim its place at the top. The contributions of veterans, mixed with the bright light of a freshman star, created a formidable synergy that overwhelmed their opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

As they celebrated this significant triumph, Coach Auriemma secured his legacy even further, celebrated as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history across all divisions.

The UConn Huskies once again emerged victorious, embodying unity, resilience, and performances that will be cherished in the annals of sports history for years to come. This championship not only marks another milestone for the program but also serves as a reminder of the culture that is UConn dominance from years past.