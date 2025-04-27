Connect with us

News

Lynne Haze Birthday

Published

Lynne Haze

Beloved radio personality and community advocate Lynne Haze, affectionately known as “The Diva with the Voice,” celebrated her birthday this past Sunday at the elegant Toulouse Café and Bar in Legacy West, Plano. Surrounded by close friends and family, the celebration was a heartfelt tribute to Lynne’s remarkable impact in media and her tireless advocacy for breast cancer awareness.

Lynne is the voice behind “Smooth Workdays” on KRNB Smooth R&B 105.7, where she connects with listeners weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. But her influence goes far beyond the airwaves. As a breast cancer survivor, Lynne has become a powerful advocate for health and healing. She regularly lends her voice to awareness campaigns and has been a featured speaker at events like the Celebrating Life Foundation’s Sister to Sister Fitness Festival. Her passion for service also shines through her support of fundraisers for the American Heart Association and Parkland Health and Hospital.

With a career that bridges broadcasting and community impact, Lynne Haze continues to inspire, uplift, and empower everyone she touches.

Texas Metro News

