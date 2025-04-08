Karmelo Anthony claims self-defense after stabbing white teen to death

By Black News.com

Nationwide — A case drawing national attention often being referred to as the “Karmelo Stabbing” case, 17-year-old African American teen Karmelo Anthony is facing murder charges after the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old white teen Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. Anthony, who remains in the Collin County Jail, is claiming self-defense and has secured legal representation to argue that he acted only to protect himself in a tense and quickly escalating confrontation.

According to WFAA, the deadly incident occurred Wednesday morning at Kuykendall Stadium, where a district track meet was underway. Witnesses say tensions flared when Metcalf, a student at Memorial High School, told Anthony, a Centennial High School student, to leave from under a pop-up tent reserved for Memorial athletes. Anthony allegedly responded with a warning—“touch me and see what happens”—before Metcalf pushed him, at which point Anthony reportedly pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed him in the chest. Metcalf later died in the arms of his twin brother.

Anthony’s defense attorney, Deric Walpole, who was hired Friday, says the teen maintains that he acted in self-defense. “I know that my client said it was self-defense. I don’t have any reason to disbelieve that,” Walpole said, though he emphasized the need to investigate further before drawing final conclusions. He has also requested a hearing to lower Anthony’s $1 million bond.

According to police reports, roughly 40 student athletes and several coaches witnessed the altercation. One adult helped officers locate the blood-stained knife used in the stabbing. Anthony allegedly told officers as he was taken into custody, “I was protecting myself,” and later asked if the stabbing could be considered self-defense and whether Metcalf would survive.

The Metcalf family is now preparing for an unimaginable loss. Austin’s mother, Meghan, and his twin brother, Hunter, released a statement expressing gratitude for the community’s support and their focus on honoring Austin’s life. The teen is remembered as a bright student and a promising athlete with potential scholarship offers.

As Anthony’s legal team prepares to argue for leniency based on his self-defense claim, the case has ignited emotional conversations about race, violence, and justice. A Black teen claiming he acted in fear now sits in jail, while a white family mourns a devastating loss. The courtroom will now decide whether the law sees this as murder—or a tragic act of self-preservation.

Meanwhile a GoFundMe page for Austin Metcalf has already raised $100,000 for his family.