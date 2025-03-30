TWF Releases New Data on Economic Impact of the Wage Gap in Texas

Closing the wage gap could add more than $60.1 billion annually to the Texas economy

photo credit: Texas Women’s Foundation

DALLAS, Texas – As a follow-on to its 2024 Economic Issues for Women in Texas Report, Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) has released new data on the impact of the wage gap on women, families, and the state’s economy.

In the white paper, “Texas Women and the Wage Gap: A Corporate Leader’s Guide to Driving Workforce Sustainability,” TXWF shares that the annual impact of the wage gap has grown 27% since 2019 to a staggering $60.1 billion annually in lost earnings and economic activity. Over her lifetime, the average Texas woman stands to lose $750,000 in earnings, impacting her ability to achieve economic security,

stability and success – for herself and her family. Karen Hughes White, president and CEO of Texas Women’s Foundation, said, “Women represent 46% of the workforce in Texas and drive much of the growth and innovation of the state’s $2.4

trillion economy. Couple that with population projections that indicate the continued, outpaced growth of women in Texas and the business case is clear. To sustain the level of economic success we enjoy here in Texas, the time is now to invest in women and that starts with closing the wage gap.”

As a core pillar of its mission, TXWF invests in women’s lifecycle leadership development through programs like #BestSelf (teens); the statewide Young Women’s Initiative in partnership with IGNITE (college women); and networking

groups like Nineteen (early to mid-career professionals) and the Executive Leadership Council. Each year TXWF recognizes outstanding women leaders at its Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration. This year’s event will take place on

Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the Dallas Omni and will honor five recipients of the Maura “Women Helping Women” Awards and two Young Leaders under 40 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key findings from the white paper are highlighted below and are included in a Key Facts document available on the organization’s website, txwf.org/research. In addition, TXWF will be hosting free Work Smart™ salary negotiation workshops in partnership with the American Association of University Women. These virtual workshops will take place on April 17 and May 15 and participants can register online. Hughes White added, “We’re releasing this data intentionally today.

March 25th is recognized as ‘Equal Pay Day,’ representing the amount of extra time women have to work in order to earn as much as much as men did in the previous year. Unfortunately, this date is tied specifically to white women; Black and Hispanic

women work much longer to achieve equal pay. The time is now to change that.”