TWF’s 38th Annual Luncheon with Emmy-Nominated Actress Storm Reid Raises Funds

Ashleigh Everett (co-chair), Storm Reid (speaker), Yolanda Garcia (co-chair)

With nearly 1,000 people in attendance, Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) held its 38th annual luncheon on Sept. 26 to celebrate its past and raise funds for the future.

The award-winning Highland Park Lads and Lassies, under direction of actress and director Tiffany Solano, opened the luncheon with a performance of “Brave.”

Co-chairs Ashleigh Everett and Yolanda Garcia shared why they are involved. Everett said, “My personal why is embodied in my mother, who has instilled in me love of community, hard work and importance of creating a legacy. Also my two amazing daughters are growing up in a world where they see women who have accomplished so much, yet still struggle to obtain decent health care, financial security and leadership opportunities.”

Yolanda Garcia, Ashleigh Everett, Lisa Boggs, Ashleigh Everett’s mom; Ashleigh’s daughters (in front of Lisa) Alex and Sydney Everett, Sofia Garcia (taller one) and Isabella Garcia (Yolanda’s daughters)

Garcia added, “I want to make sure that the opportunities that I was provided in this country, ones not available for my mother and grandmother, are provided for the next generation of leaders. Ashleigh and I had to cross a very tight rope to achieve success, and we want to widen that rope to make the path just a little bit easier for Texas girls and women.”

Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and presenting sponsor, encouraged attendees with the luncheon theme, “Texas Women Now.” She shared this playbook for success: “Choose teammates who are passionate about TXWF. Determine what you’ll do. Get familiar with the playbook. Step on the court and advance the great work of TXWF. Finally, stay alert and ready to make a difference.”

Cynt Marshall, Dallas Mavericks CEO (presenting sponsor), Deborah Ferguson, Storm Reid

Ripple effect of all the key leaders and middle and high school students

Candice Hill, co-chair of the XIX Society, named for the 19 founders of the Foundation; Becky Sykes, one of the 19 founders of the Dallas Women’s Foundation (now Texas Women’s Foundation), first board chair, president/CEO 1998-2011.

Becky Sykes, one of the 19 founders of the Foundation, first board chair and former TXWF president/CEO, shared about the organization’s legacy and the vision cast 38 years ago to support women. “Helen LaKelly Hunt brought the idea of a women’s foundation to Dallas and rounded up 18 other diverse women. The leadership was intentionally diverse—racially, politically and socio-economically.”

Candice Hill, co-chair of the XIX Society, named for the 19 founders of the Foundation, remarked, “This past year, we have invested $4.9 million in grants to 197 organizations, plus additional support for research and advocacy. Since 1986, we have invested more than $78 million to better the lives of women and families statewide.”

Amanda Kraemer, Target senior vice president, reminded all to invest in this community. She introduced the speaker, Storm Reid, Emmy-nominated actress, producer and USC student, and Deborah Ferguson, NBC 5 anchor, who moderated the conversation.

Highland Park Lads and Lassies perform the rendition of “Brave”

Helen LaKelly Hunt, Dena Jackson (TXWF interim president/CEO), Becky Sykes

Linda Valdez Thompson, Aracely Mūnoz, Dena Jackson (TXWF interim president/CEO)

Storm Reid, Emmy-nominated actress, producer and USC student, Deborah Ferguson, NBC 5 anchor

Helen LaKelly Hunt, Becky Sykes

Ferguson said emphatically to Storm, “You are taking the world by storm!”

Reid told everyone to hold space for diverse women and girls, and to think intentionally about impact. “When I’m trying to give advice to young women, and I look around at rooms like this—this is proof that people are willing to invest in you, to empower you, to pour into you. You are seen. You are heard. There is a whole foundation that is dedicated to seeing young women be great … I would say the same things my mom said to me:

1. “Don’t take ‘no’ for an answer.”

2. “Stand up for yourself.”

3. “Be a good person.”

4. “Go after what you want.”

Dena L. Jackson, Texas Women’s Foundation interim president and chief executive officer, added, “We experienced meaningful dialogue that inspired us to be part of the change. Together, let’s create a more equitable society for us all. With our past in mind and our present at hand, we can create positive economic and social change now, for the future.”

Amanda Kraemer, Target Senior Vice President

Connie Babikian, Ashlee Kleinert

Pat Sabin, Helen LaKelly Hunt

Becky Sykes, Candice Hill, Dena Jackson, Hattie Hill, Ashleigh Everett, Yolanda Garcia

Sarah Losinger, Katherine Lyle

Becky Sykes, Janet Harrison, Sharon King, Mary Beth Bardin and Matilda Louree

Cynt Marshall, Dallas Mavericks CEO (presenting sponsor)

Victoria Yakunin, Theda Khrestin

She added, “We also shared this experience with 200 middle and high school girls from across North Texas. These young women will grow to be future leaders in boardrooms, classrooms and courtrooms. It is up to us to boldly invest in their futures and advocate for them so they have a level playing field.”

Those interested in supporting #TexasWomenNOW with a donation of $238 or more will become a member of the XIX Society. Those who give $500 will receive a branded tote a scarf for donations of $1,000 or more, while supplies last. Donate here.