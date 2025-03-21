Connect with us

Willie Mae McIver to become Hall of Famer

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame (NBRHOF) has announced its Class of 2025, with an induction ceremony that includes Willie Mae McIver, slated for the Renaissance St. Louis Airport on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2025.

Located on the campus of Harris Stowe State University in St. Louis, the National Black Radio Hall of Fame Museum, “honors Black radio pioneers whose voices have shaped music, culture and news.” 

“As Chairperson of this process, I am thrilled to welcome this year’s inductees,” said Hurricane Dave Smith, Atlanta Chapter President. “Their impact on Black radio is undeniable, and their names will be forever enshrined.” 

Class of 2025 inductees also include Elroy Smith and Marvin Sapp.

A Univ. of Nev-Las Vegas Journalism graduate, McIver was inducted into the National Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2004, and voted one of the top 30 Black Women In the Media in 2011 (www.radiofacts.com)

