Superb Woman: Willie Mae McIver

Willie Mae McIver, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas graduate, is CEO/President of Covenant Media Group and national radio host of “Beyond the Praise.” A media advisor for KGGR Radio – MARC Radio and voted Radio Executive of the Year – National Association of Black Female Executives in Music and Entertainment (NABFEME, she is a recipient of the Stellar Gospel Music Award and Gospel Music Workshop of America- Gospel Announcer of the Year, Gospel Heritage Award and Gospel Today Magazine – for her contribution to the Gospel Music Industry, International Association of African American Music (IAAAM) – for promoting, protecting and perpetuating African American Music Globally, and Trailblazer 25 Award -Stellar Gospel Music Awards (for 25+ years of innovation in gospel radio). She was inducted into the National Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2004.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Kristen Wells-Collins is the founder and lead chemist of Black to the Lab, a STEM company created in 2020 to inspire Black girls to...
Superb Woman
Sai Sankoh is a Dallas-based fashion designer known for her bold, luxurious resort wear inspired by her African heritage and global travels. Originally from...
Superb Woman
Raven Jordan is a journalist, AI writer, and digital editor based in Dallas- Fort Worth, Texas. A proud graduate of the University of North...
Superb Woman
Dr. Aziza Glass, a proud Houston native, is a trailblazing veterinarian and entrepreneur. She attended DeBakey High School for Health Professions before earning her...