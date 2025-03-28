Superb Woman: Willie Mae McIver

Willie Mae McIver, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas graduate, is CEO/President of Covenant Media Group and national radio host of “Beyond the Praise.” A media advisor for KGGR Radio – MARC Radio and voted Radio Executive of the Year – National Association of Black Female Executives in Music and Entertainment (NABFEME, she is a recipient of the Stellar Gospel Music Award and Gospel Music Workshop of America- Gospel Announcer of the Year, Gospel Heritage Award and Gospel Today Magazine – for her contribution to the Gospel Music Industry, International Association of African American Music (IAAAM) – for promoting, protecting and perpetuating African American Music Globally, and Trailblazer 25 Award -Stellar Gospel Music Awards (for 25+ years of innovation in gospel radio). She was inducted into the National Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2004.