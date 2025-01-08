Reporter’s Message: NFL, Duke Lacrosse, President Biden

By Laura Onyeneho

NFL stands firm behind Jay-Z amid controversy

When it comes to business, the NFL isn’t letting controversy get in the way of its lucrative partnership with Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Despite civil allegations from a lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of sexual assault from over two decades ago, Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that their relationship remains intact, even as the league prepares for its next Super Bowl. Let’s face it, the NFL knows the value Jay-Z brings. The Super Bowl halftime shows have been more exciting since Roc Nation stepped in. Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in 2019 to address live music entertainment and social justice issues. The partnership has led to successful Super Bowl halftime shows featuring artists like The Weeknd, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Dr. Dre. The partnership was renewed in October. Kendrick Lamar will perform at Super Bowl LIX, while Beyoncé performed on Netflix during the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game. For the NFL, severing ties would be a financial and cultural misstep. While the legal process plays out, it’s clear business comes first. People need to realize that Jay-Z hasn’t been convicted of anything. And the cancel culture strategy isn’t going to work on this Black Billionaire, at least not from where I’m sitting.

The woman behind the Duke Lacrosse scandal lied

Crystal Mangum, whose 2006 false rape allegations against Duke University lacrosse players shocked the nation, now admits she fabricated the entire story. Her claims derailed lives and set off intense debates about race, class, and gender. Mangum, currently serving time for a second-degree murder conviction for the fatal stabbing of boyfriend Reginald Daye on April 3, 2011, said she sought “validation” when she made the allegations. She is eligible to be released from prison as early as 2026 and used the opportunity to clear the air during a podcast. Not sure what she went through during lock-up, and I’m not sure why she didn’t decide to keep her lie to the grave. Many people believe her confession was because she was already serving time for another crime she committed and felt the need to air out the laundry. What else does she have to lose? The charges for the lacrosse players were dismissed in 2007, but the damage she caused is immeasurable. Her actions hurt not just the wrongly accused but also genuine survivors of sexual violence who fear their stories won’t be believed.

Biden’s Historic Push for Federal Diversity on the Bench

President Joe Biden isn’t leaving any stone unturned in his final days in office. With 233 federal judges appointed so far, Biden is on track to surpass any other president in placing judges of color on the federal bench. This isn’t about optics or trendy DEI troupes that we constantly see online. These judges are highly qualified professionals who reflect America’s growing diversity. Biden’s appointments, particularly of Black women, are reshaping federal leadership compared to his predecessors. As Senate Democrats race to confirm more nominees, this move is to shape the evolving face of justice in America and a strategic way to cement his legacy before the political tides shift to you know who.