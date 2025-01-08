Race, money, and Trump’s nominees

By Dedrick Asante-Muhammad

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

https://spokesman-recorder.com/

Credit: By Scrumshus

While conventional wisdom portrays the 2024 election narrative as a backlash to diversity and racial equality, the reality is far more nuanced. The upcoming 2025 Congress will see five Black senators serving simultaneously — a historic level of representation in the U.S. Senate.

The 2024 elections are just one step in our democratic process. As we turn our attention to the post-election responsibilities of governance, one area where progress is possible is the Senate’s role in confirming nominees, particularly in shaping economic policy.

Successful leadership requires comprehensive perspectives, innovative solutions, and a deep understanding of the interconnected needs of a diverse American constituency. This is particularly true within Senate offices.

Senate staff differ from their counterparts in the House of Representatives by representing entire states, often advocating for millions of constituents with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Senate committees have an even broader influence, shaping legislation and conducting oversight that affects the entire nation. With such significant sway over policies impacting all Americans, it is critical that Senate committee staff and their decision-making processes genuinely reflect our nation’s diversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This summer, the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies released our latest report on the state of Senate office diversity. Our findings are stark: While people of color comprise 41% of the U.S. population, they represent only 21% of “pathway” staff (i.e., deputy chiefs of staff, senior advisers, legislative assistants, counsels, and press secretaries/deputy communications directors) in the Senate — those midcareer officials positioned to rise into leadership roles.

African Americans, who make up nearly 14% of the population, represent less than 6% of Senate pathway staff. Latinos, who account for more than 19% of the population, make up just over 6% of these roles.

These disparities matter because racialized inequality persists across multiple sectors, including homeownership, income, and political representation. If Senate staff — particularly those influencing economic policy — fail to reflect the nation’s diversity, the policies they help shape risk reinforcing these inequalities rather than dismantling them.

Recognizing this, the Joint Center has long advocated for greater diversity and inclusion in Senate staffing and has developed specific questions that should guide the confirmation process for nominees to critical economic roles. In 2021, our board chair outlined seven essential questions for Senate nominees, five of which are particularly relevant to advancing economic equity:

Can you explain where you have excelled in hiring and promoting people of color in your previous roles, and where there is room for improvement? What short- and long-term strategies can your agency implement to close the racial wealth gap? How will you prioritize the development of small businesses in low-wealth communities? How will you collaborate with the financial services sector to better serve African American communities? What steps will you take to accelerate private-sector efforts to break through historical racial exclusion and advance Black leadership?

These questions aim to hold nominees accountable for their track records and compel them to articulate concrete plans for addressing systemic inequities. Greater diversity among Senate committee staff would also ensure that a broader range of experiences and perspectives is represented in policymaking. This diversity enriches legislation, making it not only equitable but also practical by addressing the realities faced by all Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diversity in Senate staff is not merely a moral imperative but a practical necessity for effective governance. The policies shaped by these committees affect every community, and their effectiveness depends on input from voices that understand the challenges and aspirations of all constituencies. Inclusive policymaking creates solutions that uplift everyone, which is, after all, the essence of governance.

As we approach the 119th Congress, I am confident the Senate can achieve greater diversity within its committees, driven by both necessity and historical precedent. America has always made progress in the most unlikely eras. Like generations of Black politicians before us, we must ignore the noise and naysayers and push forward.

Real progress requires persistence, and the time to act is now.

Dedrick Asante-Muhammad is the president of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies

ADVERTISEMENT