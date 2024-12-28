Trinasolar US supports local STEM Education 

Trinasolar STEM Donation

FREMONT, Calif. – Trinasolar US was proud to visit Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy in Wilmer, Texas, and donate school supplies to contribute to the school’s achievements in STEM education, last week.

During this event, Trinasolar US donated nearly 700 books and over 1,000 headphones to support Wilmer students’ learning and development. Attendees of the presentation included Commissioner John Wiley Price (District 3) and Mayor Sheila Petta of Wilmer.

“The City of Wilmer appreciates the continued support Trinasolar US offers our city,” said Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta. “The generous donation given Friday to the EBJ Stem Academy students not only helps our young residents in Wilmer, but the entire community as we work together to create partnerships that grow stronger to invest in Wilmer’s next generation.”

“Supporting the next generation of STEM leaders is at the heart of Trina’s mission,” said Dave Gustafson, General Manager of Trina Manufacturing. “The Wilmer community has been so welcoming to Trina and we’re excited to partner with local schools to support education initiatives. Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy is doing remarkable work, and we are honored to contribute to their students’ success.”

The event featured remarks from school leaders and elected officials, a presentation of donated supplies, and a guided tour of the school’s facilities. Trina’s commitment to the community extends beyond education, creating economic opportunities through its manufacturing facility in Wilmer which will support more than 1,300 local jobs. By fostering economic growth and engaging in initiatives that empower the next generation, Trina continues to underscore its dedication to building stronger, more resilient communities through meaningful partnerships and environmental stewardship.

Trinasolar was founded in 1997. As a leading global provider of photovoltaic (PV) modules and smart energy solutions, Trinasolar delivers PV products, applications, and services to promote sustainable development for the benefit of all humanity. By the end of June 2024, Trinasolar had shipped more than 225GW of modules. Trinasolar has obtained extensive technical and brand recognition from renowned independent institutes worldwide, demonstrating the PV market’s strong confidence in Trina’s product value, technological innovation, and financial performance. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey seven years in a row, has won “Overall Highest Achiever” by RETC for four consecutive years, was awarded the highest ranking, AAA, 5 times in a row in the PVTech Bankability Ratings report, and has been awarded “Top Performer” by PVEL for 10 consecutive years.

Trinasolar’s global business footprint has delivered clean energy to more than 170 countries and regions. With its mission of “Solar energy for all,” Trinasolar is committed to working with others to create a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.trinasolar.com.