North Crowley Dominates Westlake 50-21 to Claim 6A Division I State Championship

By Anthony Council

Panthers finish a perfect 16-0 season, earning their first state championship in over 20 years

North Crowley helmet with poster saying State Champs for the North Crowley Panthers

It was truly 817 versus everybody this season for the North Crowley Panthers. After steamrolling through the playoffs, the Panthers capped off their historic run with a commanding 50-21 victory over the Westlake Chaparrals in the UIL 6A Division I State Championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. The win not only secured North Crowley’s first state title in more than two decades but also solidified their perfect 16-0 season.

North Crowley wide receiver Quentin Gibson (6) runs past the Westlake defense to score a long touchdown on the first offensive play of the game in the first quarter of the UIL 6A Division I championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Chris Torres ctorres@star-telegram.com

From the opening whistle, North Crowley showcased their offensive dominance. On the first play of the game, quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. connected on a perfectly executed flea-flicker, firing a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Quentin Gibson. The score, just 15 seconds into the game, set the tone for a night of relentless firepower from the Panthers.

Westlake answered quickly with a 2-yard touchdown run by Grady Bartlett to tie the game at 7-7, but it was the closest the Chaparrals would get. North Crowley’s offense erupted, piling up 367 yards by halftime—171 on the ground and 196 through the air. Jimerson Jr. was sensational, completing 7-of-11 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns while adding 63 rushing yards and another score before the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers opened the second half with a methodical 9-play, 84-yard drive that ended in a touchdown, sparking a run of 28 unanswered points. Senior running back Cornelius Warren III punctuated the night with a dazzling 75-yard touchdown sprint, extending the lead to 43-14. Though Westlake managed to end the scoring streak in the third quarter, the deficit proved insurmountable.

North Crowley running back Cornelius Warren III fires up the crowd before the Class 6A Division I state football championship game against Austin Westlake on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Arlington. (Photo: Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News)

Both teams added a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but North Crowley’s dominance was never in question. By the final whistle, the Panthers had secured their place in history, completing a perfect 16-0 season.

North Crowley head coach Ray Gates lifts the championship trophy toward the crowd after a victory over Austin Westlake in the Class 6A Division I state football championship game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Arlington.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

Jimerson Jr. finished with 299 passing yards, four touchdowns, and 63 rushing yards, while Quentin Gibson earned Offensive MVP honors with seven catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers’ title victory was not just a celebration of a single game but a culmination of an unforgettable season that has redefined the program’s legacy not only for them before the city.

ADVERTISEMENT