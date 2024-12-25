North Crowley Dominates Westlake 50-21 to Claim 6A Division I State Championship

By Anthony Council
Panthers finish a perfect 16-0 season, earning their first state championship in over 20 years
It was truly 817 versus everybody this season for the North Crowley Panthers. After steamrolling through the playoffs, the Panthers capped off their historic run with a commanding 50-21 victory over the Westlake Chaparrals in the UIL 6A Division I State Championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. The win not only secured North Crowley’s first state title in more than two decades but also solidified their perfect 16-0 season.
From the opening whistle, North Crowley showcased their offensive dominance. On the first play of the game, quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. connected on a perfectly executed flea-flicker, firing a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Quentin Gibson. The score, just 15 seconds into the game, set the tone for a night of relentless firepower from the Panthers.
Westlake answered quickly with a 2-yard touchdown run by Grady Bartlett to tie the game at 7-7, but it was the closest the Chaparrals would get. North Crowley’s offense erupted, piling up 367 yards by halftime—171 on the ground and 196 through the air. Jimerson Jr. was sensational, completing 7-of-11 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns while adding 63 rushing yards and another score before the break.
The Panthers opened the second half with a methodical 9-play, 84-yard drive that ended in a touchdown, sparking a run of 28 unanswered points. Senior running back Cornelius Warren III punctuated the night with a dazzling 75-yard touchdown sprint, extending the lead to 43-14. Though Westlake managed to end the scoring streak in the third quarter, the deficit proved insurmountable.
Both teams added a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but North Crowley’s dominance was never in question. By the final whistle, the Panthers had secured their place in history, completing a perfect 16-0 season.
Jimerson Jr. finished with 299 passing yards, four touchdowns, and 63 rushing yards, while Quentin Gibson earned Offensive MVP honors with seven catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers’ title victory was not just a celebration of a single game but a culmination of an unforgettable season that has redefined the program’s legacy not only for them before the city.