Duncanville Panthers Reclaim Texas Basketball Throne with Sixth State Championship

Published

By Anthony Council
Correspondent
Texas Metro News

Duncanville Panters basketball team holding the 6A Division I state title trophy after defeating Houston Bellaire 54-52. Alamodome in San Antonio. (Salgu Wissmath Dallas News)

The Duncanville Panthers are back on top of the Texas high school basketball world after securing their sixth state championship with a thrilling 54-52 victory
over the Houston Bellaire Cardinals in the 6A Division I state title game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Under the guidance of Coach David Peavy, the Panthers displayed resilience and determination throughout the season. This championship marks a triumphant return for Duncanville, as the team had not made it to the tournament since their
2022 run. With a stacked roster and a focused mindset, they battled to a stellar 27-7 record, determined to reclaim their place among Texas’s elite programs.

The championship game was tightly contested, with Bellaire’s star player, Shelton Henderson, leading all scorers with 25 points and 15 rebounds. However,
Duncanville’s balanced attack and strong defensive effort ultimately secured the victory. Leading the charge was senior guard Kayden Edwards, a future
TCU Horned Frog, who delivered a standout performance. Edwards dropped 23 points and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, cementing his legacy in Duncanville’s storied program.

With this victory, the Panthers reclaimed their dominance and proved that their championship pedigree remains as strong as ever.

