Delta Dears support Seniors activity center

Members of the Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority who are Delta Dears (age 62 years and above) recently provided support to the DeSoto Senior Activity Center. The center is associated with the DeSoto Parks and Recreation. They provide activities Monday through Friday, and provide transportation, if needed, for anyone 55+. Delta Dears donated board and card games, bottled water, and socks to the center.

Dedicated Energetic Active Respected Sorors. Delta D.E.A.R.S. are members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. who have been blessed to reach the golden age of 62.