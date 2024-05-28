Black Business: A1Fit

Are you looking for a place to get fit, have fun, and push yourself to the limit? Look no further than A1Fit! They are a premier fitness center with various classes and programs designed to help you reach your goals and full potential. Their mission transcends fitness alone; it’s a pledge to empower lives. are dedicated to guiding individuals toward their personal best. Join them June 8th for the free Burn & Brunch 8:30 am to 1:30 pm at 104 Chowning Dr. #108 DeSoto, 214-900-6161

www.mya1fit.com

email: admin@mya1fit.com