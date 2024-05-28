Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: A1Fit

Published

A1Fit Black Business Spotlight

Are you looking for a place to get fit, have fun, and push yourself to the limit? Look no further than A1Fit! They are a premier fitness center with various classes and programs designed to help you reach your goals and full potential. Their mission transcends fitness alone; it’s a pledge to empower lives. are dedicated to guiding individuals toward their personal best. Join them June 8th for the free Burn & Brunch 8:30 am to 1:30 pm at 104 Chowning Dr. #108 DeSoto, 214-900-6161

www.mya1fit.com
email: admin@mya1fit.com

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Iconic Royality Iconic Royality

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Iconic Royality

Urban Style and Modern Elegance come together in a label that redefines the wardrobe. The result is an exclusive line of menswear and ladies’...

1 hour ago
Day Drink Lounge Day Drink Lounge

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Day Drink Lounge

Day Drink Wine & Cocktail Lounge embodies owner LoLecia Day’s entrepreneurial spirit, offering a sophisticated, but comfortable space where professionals and cocktail enthusiasts can...

2 days ago
Soul Circle Pizza Kitchen Soul Circle Pizza Kitchen

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Soul Circle Pizza Kitchen

Soul Circles Pizza Kitchen. Home of the 1st Soul Food Pizzeria! Made with top-shelf ingredients and hand-tossed mouthwatering Honey Wheat Pizza Dough. Vallon Wilson...

3 days ago
Pure Passion Sculpt Pure Passion Sculpt

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Pure Passion Sculpt

The new popular fat reduction also known as non-invasive lipo helps you lose 1-3 inches each time you leave the table. This treatment melts...

4 days ago
Advertisement